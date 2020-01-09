Baltimore Ravens running back Mark Ingram suffered his calf injury in the Ravens' win over the Cleveland Browns on Dec. 22. File Photo by Kyle Rivas/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 9 (UPI) -- The Baltimore Ravens are expected to have starting running back Mark Ingram for Saturday's playoff game against the Tennessee Titans.

League sources told ESPN and NFL Media that Ingram, who was listed as questionable on the Ravens' official injury report, is expected to suit up against the Titans. The Pro Bowl tailback returned to practice Thursday, participating in his first team workout since sustaining a left calf injury last month.

During Thursday's session, Ingram didn't appear to favor his injured calf when doing light workouts on the sideline during the special teams portion of practice, according to ESPN. He injured his calf early in the fourth quarter of the Ravens' 31-15 win over the Cleveland Browns on Dec. 22.

"He was limited participation," Ravens head coach John Harbaugh told reporters. "That's the definition of it. We'll see how it goes."

Ingram, 30, was named to his third Pro Bowl this season after finishing fourth in the NFL with 15 touchdowns. He recorded 1,018 yards on 202 rushes in 15 regular-season games, averaging five yards per carry.

The top-seeded Ravens will host the No. 6 seed Titans on Saturday in the AFC Divisional Round.