Jan. 8 (UPI) -- New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady appeared to quiet rumors of retirement Wednesday on Instagram, saying he still has "more to prove."

The six-time Super Bowl champion has played all 20 seasons of his NFL career for the Patriots, but Brady, 42, is a free agent this off-season.

The 14-time Pro Bowl selection, three-time All-Pro and three-time MVP thanked fans for their support before addressing the end of his 2019-2020 campaign, which ended with a first-round exit from the playoffs.

Brady told reporters after the game that it is "pretty unlikely" he will retire this off-season. He said he didn't know "what the future looks like" when asked if he would be playing for the Patriots next season. He said he took a few days to reflect on his future before posting Wednesday's message.

"Every one of us that works at Gillette Stadium strived to do their best, spent themselves at a worthy cause, and prepared to fail while daring greatly," Brady wrote on Instagram.

"And for that, we've been rewarded with something that the scoreboard won't show -- the satisfaction of knowing we gave everything to each other in pursuit of a common goal. That is what team is all about. In both life and football, failure is inevitable.

"You don't always win. You can, however, learn from that failure, pick yourself up with great enthusiasm, and place yourself in the arena again. And that's right where you will find me. Because I know I still have more to prove."

Brady completed just 54 percent of his throws for 209 yards, no touchdowns and an interception in the Patriots' loss to the Tennessee Titans in the AFC divisional round Saturday in Foxborough, Mass. He also had one of the most inaccurate seasons of his career, completing just 60.8 percent of his throws for 4,057 yards, 24 scores and eight interceptions.

Brady ranks second all-time in passing yards, passing touchdowns, total offense and career comebacks. He also holds the NFL record for playoff games started and playoff victories for a quarterback.