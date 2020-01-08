The San Francisco 49ers will likely have to contain Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (33) if they hope to advance to the NFC Championship game. Photo by AJ Sisco/UPI | License Photo

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) led his team to a Week 17 win against the Seattle Seahawks, securing a first-round by in the playoffs. Photo by Jim Bryant/UPI | License Photo

NFL MVP frontrunner Lamar Jackson (8) and the Baltimore Ravens are the betting favorites to win the Super Bowl. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 8 (UPI) -- Eight teams remain in the NFL playoffs after wild card weekend, with the field set for the conference championship games this weekend during the divisional round.

Some of the NFL's top teams return to action this week, after getting the wild card round off because of first-round byes. The Baltimore Ravens are the AFC's top seed. They face the Tennessee Titans on Saturday in the divisional round. The top-seeded San Francisco 49ers battle the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday in the NFC divisional round.

The Kansas City Chiefs -- the AFC's No. 2 seed -- also had a bye in the first round. They host the Houston Texans on Sunday. The Green Bay Packers -- the NFC's No. 2 seed -- host the Seattle Seahawks in the final game of the weekend.

Kansas City and Baltimore are both 10-point favorites to win this weekend, according to Caesars. The Packers have the slimmest point spread as a four-point favorite to beat the Seahawks.

RELATED Patriots QB Tom Brady hints at NFL return on Instagram

The Ravens and 49ers remain heavy favorites to represent their respective conferences in the Super Bowl. The Ravens have the best odds of lifting the Lombardi Trophy, at +200, followed by the 49ers and Chiefs (both +300).

The Chiefs-Texans game has the highest over/under, with a total of 51 points. The Vikings and 49ers have the lowest over/under, with a point total of 44.5.

No. 6 Minnesota Vikings at No. 1 San Francisco 49ers

RELATED Giants to hire Patriots special teams coach Joe Judge

When: 4:35 p.m. EST Saturday

Where: Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif.

TV: NBC

Betting favorite: 49ers +7

No. 6 Tennessee Titans at No. 1 Baltimore Ravens

When: 8:15 p.m. EST Saturday

Where: M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore

TV: CBS

Betting favorite Ravens +10

No. 5 Houston Texans at No. 2 Kansas City Chiefs

When: 3:05 p.m. EST Sunday

Where: Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.

TV: CBS

Betting favorite: Chiefs +10

No. 5 Seattle Seahawks at No. 2 Green Bay Packers

When: 6:40 p.m. EST Sunday

Where: Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisc.

TV: Fox

Betting favorite: Packers +4