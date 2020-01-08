Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Jake Fromm throws a pass against the Baylor Bears during the Sugar Bowl on Jan. 1, 2020, in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans. Photo by AJ Sisco/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 8 (UPI) -- Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm, who led the Bulldogs to three straight SEC East titles, will forgo his senior season and enter the upcoming NFL Draft.

Fromm made the announcement Wednesday on social media.

"This process and decision has been unbelievably difficult, but through much prayer and counsel, I have decided that it is time for me to take on the next challenge in my life and pursue my lifelong dream of playing in the NFL," Fromm said. "It is with both a humbled and excited heart that I announce this, and I can assure you that this decision was not based on anything other than what I strongly believe is God's will for my life."

Fromm, a native of Warner Robins, Ga., posted a 35-6 record as a starter, including a 13-5 mark against top-25 opponents. As a true freshman in 2017, he helped guide Georgia to its first SEC championship in 12 years.

RELATED Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa will enter 2020 NFL Draft

Fromm completed 60.8 percent of his passes for 2,860 yards, 24 touchdowns and five interceptions this season. He completed more than 60 percent of his throws in each of his three seasons with the Bulldogs.

Go Dawgs and God Bless pic.twitter.com/hz0qxJLumE— JakefromStateFromm (@FrommJake) January 8, 2020

The junior quarterback had one of his best games of the season during Georgia's 26-14 win over Baylor in the Sugar Bowl. He completed 20-of-30 pass attempts for 250 yards and two touchdowns.

RELATED Alabama Crimson Tide S Xavier McKinney entering 2020 NFL Draft

Prior to Fromm's decision, the Bulldogs already lost three top players to the 2020 NFL Draft. Running back D'Andre Swift and offensive tackles Andrew Thomas and Isaiah Wilson opted to go pro.