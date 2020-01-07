Texas Longhorns quarterback Sam Ehlinger completed 65.2 percent of his throws for 3,663 yards, 32 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in 13 games this season. Photo by AJ Sisco/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 7 (UPI) -- Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger has opted to forgo entry into the 2020 NFL Draft and return to the Longhorns next season.

Ehlinger announced his decision Monday night. The junior quarterback threw for 3,663 yards and 32 scores this season for the Longhorns.

"It's been an amazing journey," Ehlinger wrote on the video. "One more year. Chapter four."

Ehlinger's video featured clips of himself celebrating and running out of the tunnel at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas.

Ehlinger was the offensive MVP of the Valero Alamo Bowl after throwing for 201 yards and four touchdown passes in a 38-10 win against Utah Dec. 31 at the Alamodome in San Antonio.

Ehlinger completed 64.7 percent of his throws for 3,292 yards, 25 touchdowns and five interceptions in 14 games during his 2018 campaign for the Longhorns. He also ran for 482 yards and 16 scores in 2018. Ehlinger completed 65.2 percent of his throws and ran for 663 yards and seven scores in 2019.

The Longhorns open the 2020 season against South Florida Sept. 5 at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas.