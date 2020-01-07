Matt Rhule was 1-11 in his first season as Baylor's coach in 2017, before leading the Bears to a 11-3 record in 2019. Photo by AJ Sisco/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 7 (UPI) -- The Carolina Panthers are finalizing a deal to hire Baylor's Matt Rhule as their next head coach, replacing the fired Ron Rivera and interim coach Perry Fewell.

Sources informed Yahoo Sports and NFL Network of the hire Tuesday. Rhule was expected to interview for the New York Giants' coaching vacancy after meeting with the Panthers. Rhule, 44, led Baylor to an 11-3 record in 2019, before a Sugar Bowl loss to Georgia.

The Panthers posted a 5-11 record in 2019, finishing in last place in the NFC South. They went 5-7 this season before firing Rivera in December. Fewell, who coached the team to an 0-4 finish, was also a candidate for the full-time job.

Rivera had a 76-63-1 record in nine seasons coaching the Panthers. He led the team to a Super Bowl appearance in 2016.

Rhule was an assistant offensive line coach for the Giants in 2012. He was hired to coach Temple the next season, leading the Owls to a 2-10 record. He led the Owls to a 6-6 record in 2014, before back-to-back 10 win seasons.

He took over at Baylor in 2017, coaching the Bears to a 1-11 season. Baylor went 7-6 in 2018, before winning 11 games in 2019. Rhule has a 47-43 record as a college head coach. Baylor signed Rhule to a contract extension through 2027 in September. The Panthers will likely have to buy out that contract in order to hire Rhule.

Rhule had NFL interest in previous seasons from the Indianapolis Colts and New York Jets.