Former Miami Dolphins linebacker Kiko Alonso (47) was traded to the New Orleans Saints in September. File Photo by Jim Bryant/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 6 (UPI) -- New Orleans veteran linebacker Kiko Alonso suffered another significant knee injury during the Saints' wild-card loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

League sources told ESPN and NFL Media on Monday that Alonso tore the ACL in his right knee during Sunday's playoff matchup against the Vikings.

Alonso, 29, has now sustained three torn ACLs dating back to his collegiate career. He tore his right ACL while playing at Oregon and his left ACL while entering his second NFL season with the Buffalo Bills in 2014.

Alonso also suffered a knee sprain during the 2015 campaign with the Philadelphia Eagles. He bounced back from those injuries after being traded to the Miami Dolphins in March 2016, recording at least 115 total tackles in three consecutive seasons in Miami from 2016-18.

The Dolphins traded Alonso to the Saints before the start of the 2019 season. In 13 regular-season games in New Orleans, he tallied 31 total tackles and one pass breakup.

Alonso has one year left on his contract with the Saints. He is scheduled to earn $7.85 million in 2020, including a $1.45 million roster bonus.