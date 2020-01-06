Former Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Ron Parker (38) didn't play in the NFL this season. He originally joined the Chiefs in 2013. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 6 (UPI) -- Former Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Ron Parker announced Monday on social media that he is retiring from the NFL.

In a statement posted on Twitter, Parker expressed his gratitude to the Chiefs organization "for believing in me and giving me the opportunity to take off."

"Now I look forward to taking that next step in life and continue to be [that] great person," Parker wrote. "Who would of ever thought little old me [coming] from Newberry College [in] D2 would [have] played that long in the @NFL. ... Nobody could walk a mile [in] my shoes the route I had to take for success. I'll walk that same path and change nothing if I could do it again!"

The Chiefs' official Twitter account then thanked Parker for his contributions to the franchise.

Thanks for everything, Ghost https://t.co/0lEwdqecei— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) January 6, 2020

Parker, 32, spent time with three different teams in his first two seasons (2011-12) before joining the Chiefs in 2013. He became a full-time starter in Kansas City from 2014-18 but didn't play in the league this season.

Parker, who played at Division II Newberry College, finished his career with 397 total tackles, 11 interceptions, 48 pass breakups, eight sacks and one defensive touchdown in 104 career games between the Oakland Raiders, Seattle Seahawks, Carolina Panthers and Chiefs.