Seattle Seahawks DE Jadeveon Clowney knocked Philadelphia Eagles QB Carson Wentz (11) out of their NFC wild card playoff game with a hit in the first quarter Sunday in Philadelphia. Photo by Derik Hamilton/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 6 (UPI) -- Carson Wentz's Philadelphia Eagles teammates thought a hit from Jadeveon Clowney, that knocked the quarterback out of their playoff game, should have resulted in a penalty. Others called the hit "dirty."

Clowney hit Wentz during the first quarter of the Seahawks' 17-9 win Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. The 6-foot-5, 255-pound Seahawks defensive end made contact with Wentz's helmet as he hit the Eagles quarterback, forcing Wentz's head to hit the field.

Wentz did not return to the game after taking the hit. He was placed in the concussion protocol.

Clowney was not penalized for the hit, with referee Shawn Smith calling the helmet contact "incidental."

"I just told [Clowney] that was a dirty play and he was like, 'My bad,' and we just kept playing," Eagles left tackle Jason Peters told reporters. "I just kept reminding him, stay off my quarterback. I saw the replay and I just told him stay off my quarterback. That's a dirty, dirty play."

Wentz completed 1 of 4 passes for three yards before exiting the game. Eagles backup Josh McCown completed 18 of 24 passes for 174 yards in relief of Wentz.

"I saw it on the sideline. I kind of thought it was late," Eagles tight end Zach Ertz said of Clowney's hit. "I kind of knew something was wrong right away by the way he got up. Devastated for my guy."

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll responded with "no, of course not," when asked if Clowney's hit should have resulted in a penalty. Eagles coach Doug Pederson said he "didn't see" the hit happen.

"I was just playing fast and he turned like he was running the ball, so I was trying to get him down," Clowney said of the hit. "It was a bang-bang play. I don't intend to hurt anybody in this league, let me just put that out there. I've been down the injury road; it's not fun. My intention was not to hurt him. I was just playing fast."

Clowney also called Wentz a "great player" and said he didn't know Wentz left the game until the Eagles' next offensive series.

"I thought it was just a small hit, but everybody was going crazy on the sidelines," Clowney said. "I was just trying to finish the play, but it happened. I hope he's OK. I hope he's good."

The Seahawks face the Green Bay Packers in an NFC divisional round matchup at 6:40 p.m. EST Sunday at Lambeau Field in Green Bay. Wis.