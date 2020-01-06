Coach Mike McCarthy went 4-7-1 during his final season with the Green Bay Packers, before being fired in 2018. File Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 6 (UPI) -- The Dallas Cowboys agreed to hire Mike McCarthy as their next coach Monday, replacing Jason Garrett.

Sources informed NFL Network and Fox Sports of the move Monday morning. McCarthy coached the Green Bay Packers for 13 seasons before being fired in 2018. He posted a 125-77-2 record with the Packers, including a Super Bowl victory during the 2010-2011 season.

The Cowboys announced Sunday that they were allowing Garrett's contract to expire, following an 8-8 season. Garrett posted an 85-67 record in 10 seasons coaching the Cowboys. Dallas went 2-3 in the postseason under Garrett. The Cowboys haven't advanced past the divisional round of the NFC playoffs since the 1995-1996 season, when they won the Super Bowl under coach Barry Switzer.

"We are extremely grateful to Jason Garrett for his more than 20 years of service to the Dallas Cowboys as a player, assistant coach and head coach," Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said. "His level of commitment, character and dedication to this organization has been outstanding at every stage of his career."

Dallas brought in McCarthy, along with former Cincinnati Bengals coach Marvin Lewis, for interviews over the weekend.

McCarthy, 56, led the Packers to six NFC North division titles and nine playoff appearances. He has a 10-8 postseason record. McCarthy began his NFL coaching career in offensive quality control in 1993 with the Kansas City Chiefs. He was later promoted to Chiefs quarterbacks coach, before being hired for the same role with the Packers in 1999. He also served as the New Orleans Saints' offensive coordinator for five seasons before assuming the same role with the San Francisco 49ers. McCarthy joined the Packers as head coach in 2006.