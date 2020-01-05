Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll walks the sideline during the first half Sunday. Photo by Derik Hamilton/UPI | License Photo

Philadelphia Eagles backup quarterback Josh McCown looks to pass during the first half Sunday. Photo by Derik Hamilton/UPI | License Photo

Philadelphia Eagles backup quarterback Josh McCown (18) runs past Seattle Seahawks defensive lineman Ezekiel Ansah (94) during the first half Sunday. Photo by Derik Hamilton/UPI | License Photo

Seattle Seahawks defender Jadeveon Clowney (90) lands on top of Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) during the first half Sunday. Photo by Derik Hamilton/UPI | License Photo

Seattle Seahawks defender Jadeveon Clowney (90) lands on top of Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) on Sunday. Photo by Derik Hamilton/UPI | License Photo

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz throws the ball during the first half Sunday. Photo by Derik Hamilton/UPI | License Photo

Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch (24) fights through contact on a 5-yard touchdown run during the first half Sunday. Photo by Derik Hamilton/UPI | License Photo

Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch (24) runs in for a 5-yard touchdown during the first half Sunday. Photo by Derik Hamilton/UPI | License Photo

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett (16) is unable to make a catch over Philadelphia Eagles defensive back Cre'von LeBlanc (34) during the first half Sunday. Photo by Derik Hamilton/UPI | License Photo

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson runs the ball during the first half Sunday. Photo by Derik Hamilton/UPI | License Photo

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson throws the ball during the first half against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. Photo by Derik Hamilton/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 5 (UPI) -- With Philadelphia quarterback Carson Wentz sidelined with a head injury, the Seattle Seahawks clawed their way to a 17-9 win over the Eagles in the NFC wild-card round Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field.

Russell Wilson tossed a 53-yard touchdown pass to receiver DK Metcalf, while veteran running back Marshawn Lynch added a rushing score to give Seattle its first postseason win since the 2016 season.

The Seahawks will travel to Green Bay to play the NFC North champion Packers on Jan. 12 in the divisional round.

Wentz, who was making his postseason debut, lasted only two offensive series before departing with a head injury following a helmet-to-helmet hit from Seahawks pass-rusher Jadeveon Clowney.

Without former signal-caller Nick Foles, who signed a four-year contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars this past off-season after earning Super Bowl MVP honors in the 2017 campaign, the Eagles turned to 40-year-old Josh McCown at quarterback. In his playoff debut, he failed to guide Philadelphia into the end zone.

McCown completed 18-of-24 passes for 174 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions. Prior to his early exit, Wentz was 1-of-4 passing for three yards.

Wilson completed 18-of-30 throws for 325 yards and one touchdown. He also added nine carries for 45 rushing yards.

Rookie tailback Travis Homer and Lynch combined for only 19 rushing yards on 17 carries. Metcalf caught seven passes for 160 yards and one score on nine targets.

The Seahawks jumped ahead 3-0 after Jason Myers' 49-yard field goal late in the first quarter. With 2:53 remaining in the second frame, Eagles kicker Jake Elliott booted a 46-yard field goal to equalize the score.

Less than two minutes later, Lynch fought through multiple Eagles defenders on a 5-yard touchdown run, giving the Seahawks a 10-3 advantage at halftime.

RELATED Dallas Cowboys officially fire head coach Jason Garrett

Elliott connected on a 26-yard kick early in the third quarter to cut the Eagles' deficit to 10-6. On the Seahawks' next possession, Wilson found Metcalf for a 53-yard score, extending Seattle's lead to 17-6.

Elliott converted his third field goal attempt with 2:49 left in the third quarter to make it a one-possession game, but McCown was unable to get the Eagles' offense going in the fourth quarter.

The Seahawks notched a season-high seven sacks from six different players. Seattle improved to 8-1 on the road this season.