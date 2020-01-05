Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz gets up after he was tackled by Seattle Seahawks defender Jadeveon Clowney during the first half Sunday. Photo by Derik Hamilton/UPI | License Photo

Seattle Seahawks pass-rusher Jadeveon Clowney (90) lands on top of Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) during the first half Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. Photo by Derik Hamilton/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 5 (UPI) -- Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz exited Sunday's NFC wild-card game against the Seattle Seahawks after taking a helmet-to-helmet hit in the first quarter.

The Eagles announced Wentz, who was making his postseason debut, was evaluated for a head injury. He was listed as questionable to return but eventually was ruled out for the remainder of the game.

Wentz took multiple hard hits during the Eagles' second offensive possession against the Seahawks, including one from defensive end Jadeveon Clowney in the back of the helmet while he was diving forward. The Eagles signal-caller appeared to slowly get up after that hit.

Wentz was evaluated in the blue medical tent and remained in the tent for the majority of the Seahawks' second offensive series. He later walked to the locker room for further evaluation.

Veteran quarterback Josh McCown, who is also making his postseason debut, replaced Wentz. On his two drives before departing the game, Wentz completed 1-of-4 passes for three yards.

The Seahawks held a 10-3 lead at the end of the second quarter.