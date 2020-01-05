New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady heads on to the field after losing to the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Wild Card Round on Saturday at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 5 (UPI) -- New England head coach Bill Belichick recognized Tom Brady as "an iconic figure" in the Patriots' organization, but declined to address the star quarterback's future with the franchise.

In Belichick's season-ending press conference about 12 hours after New England was eliminated from the postseason following a 20-13 loss to the Tennessee Titans, the longtime Patriots coach told reporters that "nobody respects Tom more than I do," but deflected questions on Brady and his status with the team.

"I'm sure there are a lot of questions about the future," Belichick said Sunday. "Nobody has thought about the future."

Brady, who is scheduled to become a free agent this off-season, told reporters after the Patriots' loss that retirement was "pretty unlikely." The 42-year-old quarterback previously disclosed that he planned to play until he was 45 years old, but it remains unclear whether he will retire, keep playing with the Patriots, or jump to a different NFL team.

Belichick said he didn't have a timetable on when the team would begin discussions about Brady's future.

"Honestly, look, I know it's out there just like there are a lot of other things out there," Belichick said. "We could bring up 50 questions just like that one. I told you what my state is on that. So you can ask all 50 of them and it's going to be the same answer 50 times.

"We've been working on Tennessee, it's 12 hours after the game, I'm not going to talk a lot of things about the future because I'm not prepared to talk about it."

Belichick came close to acknowledging Brady's circumstances were different based on the signal-caller's stature with the Patriots. But, he said he needs time and noted that all decisions are collaborative.

"I want to give the proper attention and communication and detail and thought into my input into those decisions," Belichick said. "But any decision is not an individual decision. There are other people involved. There has to be some type of communication, understanding, agreement, whatever you want to call it. That's not a one-way street.

"I hope you can understand that. One person can't just decide what everybody else is going to do. ... There's a lot of time, thought and effort and communication that goes into that. Now is not the time."

In 16 regular-season games this year, Brady completed 60.8 percent of his passes with 4,057 yards, 24 touchdowns and eight interceptions.