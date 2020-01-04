New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady faces the Tennessee Titans in an AFC wild card playoff game at 8:15 p.m. EST Sunday at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Tom Brady used the voice of Christopher Walken to narrate a hype video ahead of the New England Patriots' wild card playoff matchup against the Tennessee Titans Sunday in Foxborough, Mass.

Brady posted the video on social media, writing "it's too late to be scared," for the caption. The video featured a lion in the jungle, along with footage of Brady with the Patriots and Titans players, fans and cheerleaders.

"You've got this lion," Walken said in the video. "He's the king of the jungle. He's laying down under a tree. He doesn't want to move. Now the other animals, they notice this. They start to move in. The jackals and hyenas barking and laughing at him. They get closer and closer and bolder and bolder, until one day that lion gets up and tears the [expletive] out of everybody. He runs like the wind and eats everything in his path. Because every once in a while the lion has to show the jackals who he is.

"It's too late to be scared. It's time to kill."

Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman also posted a hype video, which featured clips of analysts talking about the team not being as good as they were in past seasons. The clip showed several instances of when the Patriots were trailing in games, before showing dramatic comebacks.

"Earn it. Every down. Every drive," Edelman wrote. "Gotta believe."

Brady, 42, is trying to win his seventh Super Bowl. The 14-time Pro Bowl selection, three-time All-Pro and three-time NFL MVP completed 60.8 percent of his throws for 4,057 yards, 24 scores and eight interceptions this season.

The Patriots host the Titans at 8:15 p.m. EST Sunday at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass.