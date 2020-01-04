Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill completed 8 of 15 passes for 72 yards, one touchdown and an interception in a win against the New England Patriots Saturday in Foxborough, Mass. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 4 (UPI) -- The Tennessee Titans knocked the New England Patriots out of the playoffs, behind a dominant performance from running back Derrick Henry Saturday at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass.

The Titans advanced to the AFC divisional round with the 20-13 victory and will battle the Baltimore Ravens Saturday, Jan. 11, in Baltimore.

Henry ran for 182 yards and a score on 34 carries in Saturday's win. He had 204 total yards for the Titans. Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill completed 8 of 15 passes for 72 yards, a touchdown and an interception. Patriots quarterback Tom Brady completed 20 of 37 passes for 209 yards and an interception.

"We were just locked in. We wanted it," Henry told CBS after the game. "That was our mindset. Just coming in here and doing what we needed to do in all three phases [offense, defense and special teams]."

The Patriots took a 3-0 lead after getting a 36-yard field goal from Nick Folk on the first drive of the game. The Titans responded with a 12-play, 80-yard drive. Tannehill threw a 12-yard touchdown pass to Anthony Firkser to end the drive, giving the Titans a 7-3 edge.

The Patriots answered on the next drive, with Julian Edelman running into the end zone for a five-yard score. New England increased their lead to 13-7 on a Nick Folk field goal with 2:18 remaining in the first half. The Titans then went on a seven-play, 75-yard drive on the next possession, with Henry ending the drive with a one-yard touchdown run.

Neither offense could get going in the second half. The Titans scored their final touchdown when Logan Ryan intercepted Brady and had a nine-yard return for a score.

"It was obviously a close game, but we just couldn't make enough plays tonight," Patriots coach Bill Belichick said. "It's always disappointing to end [the season] like this. We just had to play a little bit better and we couldn't do it."

The Titans face the Ravens at 8:15 p.m. EST Saturday, Jan. 11, at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore. The Kansas City Chiefs host the Houston Texans in the other AFC divisional round game, which kicks off at 3:05 p.m. EST Sunday, Jan. 12 in Kansas City, Mo.

"We are all excited," Titans coach Mike Vrabel said. "We will enjoy it, but we have to get back to work quickly, get healthy as quick as we can and get ready to go on the road again."