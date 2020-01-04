Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz led the team with 88 catches and 916 yards this season. Photo by Derik Hamilton/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Star tight end Zach Ertz has been cleared to play in the Philadelphia Eagles' wild card playoff matchup against the Seattle Seahawks Sunday in Philadelphia.

Sources informed NFL Network and NBC Sports Philadelphia of Ertz's status Saturday. Ertz missed the Eagles' season finale due to a broken rib and lacerated kidney. He sustained the injuries during the Eagles' Week 16 win against the Dallas Cowboys.

Eagles tackle Lane Johnson has been ruled out for Sunday's game at Lincoln Financial Field. Johnson has a high ankle sprain and could return to the Eagles next week, if they advance to the next round of the playoffs.

Halapoulivaati Vaitai will likely fill in at right tackle for Johnson. He previously filled in for Eagles star left tackle Jason Peters during their Super Bowl run in 2017.

Ertz led the Eagles with 916 yards and six touchdowns in 15 starts this season. The three-time Pro Bowl selection had a career-high 1,163 yards and eight scores on 116 catches in 2018.

Dallas Goedert had 13 catches for 156 yards and a touchdown in the Eagles' last two games, while filling in for the banged-up Ertz.

Ertz began the season slow, reaching the end zone once through the first eight games. He went on to catch five touchdowns from Week 9 through Week 15.

The Eagles face the Seahawks at 4:40 p.m. EST Sunday in Philadelphia.