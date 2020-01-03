Jan. 3 (UPI) -- A winter storm is expected to hit the Foxborough, Mass., area Saturday night and could impact the New England Patriots and Tennessee Titans wildcard playoff game at Gillette Stadium.

The Patriots and Titans kick off at 8:15 p.m. EST Saturday. The temperature is expected to drop below 40 degrees during the game, with snow likely to fall later in the night, according to the National Weather Service. The windchill is expected to be in the mid-30s and drop into the 20s overnight.

The Patriots are 5-point favorites to win the game, according to Caesars, but wet weather typically favors the team with the better running game. Titans running back Derrick Henry led the NFL with 1,540 yards and 16 rushing touchdowns this season. The 6-foot-3, 247-pound workhorse running back could be a handful for the Patriots defense. The Patriots did not have a single 100-yard rushing performance from any of their running backs in 2019.

The Patriots were the No. 1 defense in the NFL in 2019, in terms of yards allowed and points allowed. New England had the No. 1 pass defense and No. 6 rush defense in the league.

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady has a 5-3 record in January games during his decorated career. Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill won his lone January appearance against Brady's Patriots in 2016, while a member of the Miami Dolphins, but the temperature was in the mid-70s that day in Miami.