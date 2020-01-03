Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Chase Young was a Heisman Trophy finalist this season. He also won the Bronko Nagurski Trophy. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 3 (UPI) -- Ohio State Buckeyes star defensive lineman Chase Young, one of the top prospects in the upcoming draft class, declared for the 2020 NFL Draft.

Young announced his decision in an Instagram post Friday, saying, "After an amazing three years at Ohio State, it's time for me to begin the next chapter. I'm excited to finally announce my declaration for the 2020 NFL Draft."

Young finished the season as a Heisman Trophy finalist. He also won the 2019 Bronko Nagurski Trophy, which is awarded to the top college defensive player.

In 12 games for the Buckeyes this season, Young recorded 16.5 sacks and forced six fumbles. He served a two-game suspension for an NCAA rules violation related to a loan he received in 2018 from someone he called a "family friend."

"I am excited for the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead," Young wrote on social media. "I look forward to joining a new family in the NFL this spring and being part of something special. Thank you all again and see you soon on Sundays. God bless and go Bucks!"

Young became the third high-profile Buckeyes player to declare for the upcoming draft. Running back J.K. Dobbins, a finalist for the Doak Walker Award, announced his decision to leave the school early Monday, followed by All-American cornerback Jeff Okudah's announcement Wednesday.