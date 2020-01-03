Chicago Bears safety Eddie Jackson (39) was selected to his second Pro Bowl this season. File Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 3 (UPI) -- The Chicago Bears reached an agreement with Eddie Jackson to make him the highest-paid safety in the NFL on Friday.

League sources told ESPN and NFL Media that Jackson agreed to a four-year, $58.4 million contract extension with the Bears. The deal has an average annual value of $14.6 million and includes $33 million in total guarantees.

Jackson, a two-time Pro Bowl selection, became the Bears' full-time starter (46 starts) after the franchise drafted him in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL Draft out of Alabama. The 26-year-old defensive back enjoyed a breakout campaign in 2018, finishing fourth in the league with six interceptions.

Jackson, who was named first-team All-Pro last season, had five defensive touchdowns during the 2017 and 2018 seasons, which is tied for the most all-time by a player in his first two NFL seasons. He joined Pro Football Hall of Fame defensive back Deion Sanders as the only players since 1970 to record three defensive scores of 65-plus yards across two seasons.

In 16 regular-season games with the Bears this season, Jackson tallied 60 total tackles, two picks, one sack, one forced fumble and five passes defensed. Chicago finished with an 8-8 record this year and missed the postseason.