Detroit Lions assistant coaches Paul Pasqualoni, Jeff Davidson stepping down

Jan. 2 (UPI) -- Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Paul Pasqualoni and offensive line coach Jeff Davidson each stepped down from their roles, the team announced Thursday.

Pasqualoni, 70, was one of the first hires made by Lions head coach Matt Patricia in February 2018. The team said Pasqualoni is resigning to be closer to his family.

"Coach Pasqualoni notified me this week that he will be stepping away from the Lions to be closer to his family," Patricia said in a statement Thursday. "Coach P is one of the best men I've ever been around, on both personal and professional levels. I owe him so much and I'm grateful of the impact he had on our players, coaches and support staff.

"He will continue to be a great sounding board for me as a coach, father and leader. I wish him and his family well as they begin the new year together."

Patricia said Davidson is taking "an indefinite leave from coaching" but left open the possibility of returning to coaching in the future.

"Coach Davidson recently informed me that he will take an indefinite leave from coaching," Patricia said. "Jeff was an invaluable resource to me during the past two seasons and his leadership will be greatly missed. He has left the door open to a coaching return in future years and I fully support his personal decision to spend time away from the game.

"I thank him for his dedication to our team and wish him and his family all the best."

Pasqualoni and Davidson created the seventh and eighth vacancies on the Lions' coaching staff since the conclusion of the regular season. Six coaches, including special teams coordinator John Bonamego and Detroit's two main strength and conditioning coaches, were fired Tuesday.

Across the past two seasons, Patricia and the Lions compiled a 9-22-1 record.