Redskins hire Ron Rivera as coach with five-year contract

Dec. 31 (UPI) -- The Washington Redskins have hired Ron Rivera, agreeing to a five-year deal with the former Carolina Panthers coach.

Sources informed NFL Network and WAVY TV 10 of the deal Tuesday. The Panthers fired Rivera in early December after he spent more than eight seasons as coach. The Redskins fired coach Jay Gruden in October after an 0-5 start. Washington also fired team president Bruce Allen on Monday.

Rivera is the seventh coach hired by Redskins owner Dan Snyder. The 57-year-old owns a 76-63-1 career record as a head coach. Rivera spent six seasons as a defensive coordinator for the Chicago Bears and San Diego Chargers, before being hired to coach the Panthers in 2011.

He led the Panthers to a Super Bowl appearance in 2016. Rivera also worked in defensive quality control and as a linebackers coach with the Bears and Philadelphia Eagles, before being hired as Bears defensive coordinator in 2004.

Rivera is a two-time Coach of the Year. The Redskins own the No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft after finishing the 2019 season with a 3-13 record.