NFL playoffs: How to watch, betting odds for wild card weekend

Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints host the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC Wild Card round at 1:05 p.m. EST Sunday at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans. Photo by AJ Sisco/UPI | License Photo

Linebacker Tremaine Edmunds and the Buffalo Bills battle the Houston Texans in the AFC Wild Card round at 4:35 p.m. EST Saturday at NRG Stadium in Houston. Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

Tom Brady (12) and the New England Patriots host the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Wild Card round at 8:15 p.m. EST Saturday at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 31 (UPI) -- The 2019 NFL playoffs have arrived, with eight teams clashing on wild card weekend.

Saturday's slate opens with the Buffalo Bills battling the Houston Texans to kick off the 2019 NFL playoffs. The Tennessee Titans travel for an opening round matchup against the defending Super Bowl champion New England Patriots in Saturday's nightcap.

Sunday's schedule begins with the Minnesota Vikings facing Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints. Russell Wilson's Seattle Seahawks have a road test against the NFC East champion Philadelphia Eagles to wrap up the wild card round.

The San Francisco 49ers are the NFC's top seed. They host the lowest remaining seed in the divisional round, after the wild card matchups, Jan. 11 in Santa Clara, Calif. The No. 2 seed Green Bay Packers host the highest remaining seed in the divisional round Jan. 12 in Green Bay, Wisc.

The Baltimore Ravens are the top seed in the AFC. NFL MVP favorite Lamar Jackson and the Ravens host the lowest remaining seed in the AFC divisional round Jan. 11 in Baltimore. The Kansas City Chiefs are the No. 2 seed in the AFC. They host the highest remaining seed Jan. 12 in Kansas City, Mo.

When it comes to betting, the Saints are the biggest favorite for wild card weekend. New Orleans is a 7.5 point favorite to beat the Minnesota Vikings, according to Caesars. The Saints and Vikings has the highest over/under, at 48.5 total points. The Bills and Texans game has the lowest over/under, at 42.5 total points.

Betting odds suggest the Ravens will battle the Texans and the Chiefs will face the Patriots in the AFC divisional round. Oddsmakers expect the 49ers to host the Seahawks and the Packers to host the Saints in the NFC divisional round.

The Ravens are expected to represent the AFC, while the 49ers are expected to represent the NFC in the Super Bowl. The Ravens have +200 odds to win the Super Bowl, followed by the Chiefs (+300) and 49ers (+350).

No. 5 Buffalo Bills at No. 4 Houston Texans

When: 4:35 p.m. EST Saturday

Where: NRG Stadium in Houston

TV: ESPN/ABC

Betting favorite: Texans -3

No. 6 Tennessee Titans at No. 3 New England Patriots

When: 8:15 p.m. EST Saturday

Where: Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass.

TV: CBS

Betting favorite: Patriots -4.5

No. 6 Minnesota Vikings at No. 3 New Orleans Saints

When: 1:05 p.m. EST Sunday

Where: Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans

TV: Fox

Betting favorite: Saints -7.5

No. 5 Seattle Seahawks at No. 4 Philadelphia Eagles

When: 4:40 p.m. EST Sunday

Where: Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia

TV: CBS

Betting favorite: Seahawks -1.5