NFL playoffs: How to watch, betting odds for wild card weekend

Dec. 31 (UPI) -- The 2019 NFL playoffs have arrived, with eight teams clashing on wild card weekend.
Saturday's slate opens with the Buffalo Bills battling the Houston Texans to kick off the 2019 NFL playoffs. The Tennessee Titans travel for an opening round matchup against the defending Super Bowl champion New England Patriots in Saturday's nightcap.
Sunday's schedule begins with the Minnesota Vikings facing Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints. Russell Wilson's Seattle Seahawks have a road test against the NFC East champion Philadelphia Eagles to wrap up the wild card round.
The San Francisco 49ers are the NFC's top seed. They host the lowest remaining seed in the divisional round, after the wild card matchups, Jan. 11 in Santa Clara, Calif. The No. 2 seed Green Bay Packers host the highest remaining seed in the divisional round Jan. 12 in Green Bay, Wisc.
The Baltimore Ravens are the top seed in the AFC. NFL MVP favorite Lamar Jackson and the Ravens host the lowest remaining seed in the AFC divisional round Jan. 11 in Baltimore. The Kansas City Chiefs are the No. 2 seed in the AFC. They host the highest remaining seed Jan. 12 in Kansas City, Mo.
When it comes to betting, the Saints are the biggest favorite for wild card weekend. New Orleans is a 7.5 point favorite to beat the Minnesota Vikings, according to Caesars. The Saints and Vikings has the highest over/under, at 48.5 total points. The Bills and Texans game has the lowest over/under, at 42.5 total points.
Betting odds suggest the Ravens will battle the Texans and the Chiefs will face the Patriots in the AFC divisional round. Oddsmakers expect the 49ers to host the Seahawks and the Packers to host the Saints in the NFC divisional round.
The Ravens are expected to represent the AFC, while the 49ers are expected to represent the NFC in the Super Bowl. The Ravens have +200 odds to win the Super Bowl, followed by the Chiefs (+300) and 49ers (+350).
No. 5 Buffalo Bills at No. 4 Houston Texans
When: 4:35 p.m. EST Saturday
Where: NRG Stadium in Houston
TV: ESPN/ABC
Betting favorite: Texans -3
No. 6 Tennessee Titans at No. 3 New England Patriots
When: 8:15 p.m. EST Saturday
Where: Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass.
TV: CBS
Betting favorite: Patriots -4.5
No. 6 Minnesota Vikings at No. 3 New Orleans Saints
When: 1:05 p.m. EST Sunday
Where: Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans
TV: Fox
Betting favorite: Saints -7.5
No. 5 Seattle Seahawks at No. 4 Philadelphia Eagles
When: 4:40 p.m. EST Sunday
Where: Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia
TV: CBS
Betting favorite: Seahawks -1.5