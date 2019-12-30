Washington Redskins fire president Bruce Allen

Dec. 30 (UPI) -- The Washington Redskins have fired president Bruce Allen.

Washington announced the move Monday, following their season-ending 47-16 loss to the Dallas Cowboys Sunday in Arlington, Texas. The Redskins (3-13) ended their 2019 campaign on a four-game losing streak.

"As this season concludes, Bruce Allen has been relieved of his duties as president of the Washington Redskins and is no longer with the organization," Redskins owner Dan Snyder said in a statement. "Like our passionate fan base, I recognize we have not lived up to the high standards set by great Redskins teams, coaches and players who have come before us.

"As we reevaluate our team leadership, culture and process for winning football games, I am excited for the opportunities that lie ahead to renew our singular focus and purpose of bringing championship football back to Washington D.C."

The Redskins own the No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Allen was named president of the Redskins in 2014. He served as general manager of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Redskins, before taking over as president. He also worked as an executive for the Oakland Raiders. Washington won the NFC East and reached the playoffs twice during Allen's tenure, but lost in the first round in both postseason appearances.

The Redskins have finished in either third place or fourth place in the NFC East in 12 of the last 14 seasons. Washington is also searching for a new head coach, after firing Jay Gruden in October.