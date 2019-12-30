Seattle Seahawks LB Mychal Kendricks out for postseason with torn ACL

Seattle Seahawks linebacker Mychal Kendricks (56) sustained a torn ACL in Sunday night's loss to the San Francisco 49ers. File Photo by Derik Hamilton/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 30 (UPI) -- The Seattle Seahawks will be without linebacker Mychal Kendricks for the playoffs after he suffered a torn ACL in Sunday night's matchup against the San Francisco 49ers.

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll confirmed Kendricks' status Monday. The coach said he would like to retain the 29-year-old linebacker for next season.

"I really like the way he plays," Carroll told reporters. "I like what Mychal brings us. He's a very active player. He's an unusually instinctive, athletic guy for the position. That's why we played him so much against three wides. He runs 4.4s, so he's a real fast linebacker. I hope that we'll get him back and get him back with us."

Kendricks suffered the injury after playing only seven defensive snaps Sunday night against the 49ers. It marks the second consecutive year that his season ended early because of a knee injury.

In 14 regular-season games this season, Kendricks recorded 71 total tackles, three sacks, one interception, four passes defensed and one forced fumble. His 71 tackles ranked fourth on the team.

Rookie third-round pick Cody Barton replaced Kendricks against the 49ers. He is expected to start in Kendricks' absence.

Kendricks, who is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent after this season, has tallied 549 total tackles, four interceptions, 31 passes defensed and 19 sacks in 103 career NFL games between the Philadelphia Eagles and Seahawks.

The Seahawks (11-5) will play the Eagles (9-7) in the NFC wild-card round Sunday.