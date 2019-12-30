Miami Dolphins fire offensive coordinator Chad O'Shea, two other assistants

Dec. 30 (UPI) -- The Miami Dolphins parted ways with offensive coordinator Chad O'Shea and two other assistant coaches, the team announced Monday.

O'Shea, who spent the last 10 years as the New England Patriots' wide receivers coach, coached alongside Dolphins head coach Brian Flores with the Patriots. He was one of Flores' first hires on his coaching staff in Miami.

The Dolphins also fired safeties coach Tony Oden and offensive line coach Dave DeGuglielmo.

"I want to thank Chad, Dave and Tony for their hard work and commitment this season. This was not an easy decision but one I felt was best for the future of the Miami Dolphins," Flores said in a statement Monday.

Under O'Shea, the Dolphins ranked 27th in total offense, 25th in scoring and finished with the NFL's worst rushing attack this season. Miami's offensive unit significantly improved in the second half of the season, ranking in the top-10 in passing offense and top-15 in scoring offense.

Flores fired his first offensive line coach, Pat Flaherty, during the first week of training camp and promoted DeGuglielmo to the position. The Dolphins' offensive line struggled throughout the season, tying for the most sacks allowed in the league with 58.

Oden joined the Dolphins in January 2018 and served as defensive backs coach under former head coach Adam Gase. After Gase was fired, Oden remained with the franchise and was transferred to safeties coach this season.