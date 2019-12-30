Cowboys miss playoffs despite big win over Redskins

Washington Redskins running back Adrian Peterson (26) ran for 78 yards on 13 carries in Week 17 against the Dallas Cowboys. Photo by Ian Halperin/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 30 (UPI) -- The Dallas Cowboys dismantled the Washington Redskins in a season-ending victory, but the effort was not enough to secure a spot in the NFC playoffs.

Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup caught three touchdown passes and Ezekiel Elliott ran for 122 yards and scored twice in the 47-16 win Sunday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The Cowboys were pushed out of the playoff picture after the Philadelphia Eagles clinched the NFC East with a win against the New York Giants.

"It was disappointing," Cowboys coach Jason Garrett told reporters. "It was out of our hands. The biggest thing we talked about was controlling what we can control."

Dallas (8-8) ended their 2019 campaign with a dominant showing, out-gaining Washington 517 to 271 in total yards. The Redskins (3-13) got their lone touchdown on a six-yard pass from Case Keenum to Steven Sims Jr. in the final seconds of the first half.

"It's obviously tough, but that's just on us," Gallup said of the Cowboys' 2019 struggles. "We were supposed to win those games. We didn't win those games."

Cowboys kicker Kai Forbath made two first quarter field goals before Dustin Hopkins answered with a 31-yard kick for the Redskins in the second quarter. Elliott then scored on a 13-yard touchdown pass from Dak Prescott on the next drive. Elliott scored on a 33-yard touchdown run 3:50 before halftime, before Keenum hooked up with Sims. The Cowboys led 20-10 at halftime.

Washington cut the Dallas lead to seven points with another Hopkins field goal on their first drive of the second half. The Cowboys responded with a seven-play, 75-yard scoring drive, capped off with Gallup's first touchdown reception.

Hopkins and Forbath exchanged field goals on the next two drives, before the Cowboys increased their lead to 37-16 on Gallup's second score of the second half. Gallup complete his touchdown hat-trick with a 45-yard catch from Prescott with 12:46 remaining. Forbath hit his final field goal with 2:40 remaining.

Prescott completed 23 of 33 passes for 303 yards and four touchdowns in the win. Gallup had five catches for 98 yards, in addition to his three touchdown grabs. Keenum completed 18 of 37 passes for 206 yards, one score and an interception in the loss. Adrian Peterson ran for 78 yards on 13 carries for Washington.

"I don't know if I've ever been disappointed after a win, to be honest," Prescott said.