Patriots suffer upset loss to Dolphins, lose first-round bye to Chiefs

Miami Dolphins wide receiver DeVante Parker (11) dodges a tackle by New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore (24) on a reception in the fourth quarter Sunday. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo

Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick charges into the end zone for a two-yard touchdown in the third quarter against the New England Patriots on Sunday. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo

New England Patriots defensive end Deatrich Wise Jr. (91) gestures after being called for a personal foul in the third quarter against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo

Miami Dolphins defender Trent Harris (97) sacks New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) in the fourth quarter Sunday. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo

Miami Dolphins wide receiver DeVante Parker (11) pulls in a reception while covered by New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore (24) in the fourth quarter Sunday. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo

New England Patriots running back James White (28) charges toward the end zone around Miami Dolphins safety Walt Aikens (35) on a 13-yard touchdown reception in the fourth quarter Sunday. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady heads off the field after losing to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady warms up on the sideline in the first quarter against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo

Miami Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki (88) is congratulated by teammate Durham Smythe (81) after a touchdown reception in the fourth quarter against the New England Patriots on Sunday. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) throws a pass in the first quarter against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo

New England Patriots wide receiver N'Keal Harry (15) tries to dodge a tackle by Miami Dolphins linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel (43) on a reception in the second quarter Sunday. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo

Miami Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki (88) is wrapped up by New England Patriots strong safety Patrick Chung (23) on a reception in the first quarter Sunday. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo

Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick makes a shovel pass in the first quarter against the New England Patriots on Sunday. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo

New England Patriots running back Sony Michel (26) is congratulated by teammates after scoring in the second quarter against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo

Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick (14) is wrapped up by New England Patriots defensive end John Simon (55) on a keeper in the first quarter Sunday. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo

Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick (C) is congratulated by teammates after scoring a touchdown in the third quarter against the New England Patriots on Sunday at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. The Dolphins defeated the Patriots 27-24. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 29 (UPI) -- The Miami Dolphins sent Tom Brady and the defending Super Bowl champion Patriots into the wild-card round with a stunning 27-24 upset win over New England on Sunday at Gillette Stadium.

Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick threw a 5-yard touchdown pass to rookie tight end Mike Gesicki with 24 seconds remaining to deny the Patriots of a first-round bye in the AFC playoffs.

New England (12-4) will have to play in the opening weekend of the postseason for the first time since 2009. Under head coach Bill Belichick, the Patriots have never reached the Super Bowl while playing in the wild-card round.

The Dolphins (5-11) raced out to a 10-0 lead in the second quarter after Jason Sanders' 27-yard field goal and former Patriots cornerback Eric Rowe's pick-6. Rowe stepped in front of Brady's pass to Julian Edelman and returned it 35 yards for a touchdown. It marked Brady's first career pick-6 against Miami.

New England equalized the score before halftime following a 25-yard kick by Nick Folk and Sony Michel's 4-yard touchdown run. Midway through the third quarter, Fitzpatrick scrambled for a 2-yard score to give the Dolphins a 17-10 lead.

Later in the third frame, Brady connected with linebacker and part-time fullback Elandon Roberts for a 38-yard touchdown. After a 32-yard field goal by Sanders, Brady gave the Patriots their first lead of the game with a 13-yard touchdown pass to running back James White with 3:53 left in the fourth quarter.

Trailing 24-20, Fitzpatrick directed the Dolphins' game-winning drive to deny the Patriots of an undefeated division record for the second consecutive season.

Brady completed 16-of-29 passes for 221 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. Michel tallied 74 yards and one score on 18 carries.

Fitzpatrick was 28-of-41 passing with 320 yards and one passing touchdown. He added five carries for 15 yards and one score on the ground.

The Patriots, locked into the No. 3 seed in the AFC, will play either the Pittsburgh Steelers, Tennessee Titans or Oakland Raiders next weekend.