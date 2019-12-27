Pittsburgh Steelers' James Conner to miss must-win game vs. Baltimore Ravens

Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Conner suffered a quadriceps injury during the second quarter of last week's game against the New York Jets. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 27 (UPI) -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will be without starting running back James Conner for a must-win game against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 17.

Conner missed practice all week because of a quadriceps injury, according to the team's official injury report. On Friday, he was ruled out for the Steelers' regular-season finale.

Conner, who sustained the quad injury in the second quarter of last week's 16-10 loss to the New York Jets, will miss his sixth game of the season Sunday. The third-year tailback has played in only four of the Steelers' last nine games because of injuries to his shoulder and quad.

Conner initially injured his shoulder in the closing minutes of a victory over the Miami Dolphins on Oct. 28 and missed the Steelers' next two games. He attempted to return for a Dec. 1 matchup against the Cleveland Browns but lasted only one quarter.

After missing the Steelers' Dec. 8 victory over the Arizona Cardinals, Conner returned and played in the team's losses to the Buffalo Bills and Jets but couldn't finish last week's game after he injured his quad on his last carry.

Conner finished the regular season with 464 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 116 carries. He also recorded three touchdown receptions.

In Conner's absence, the running back duties will be handled by Jaylen Samuels, Benny Snell, Kerrith Whyte and Trey Edmunds.