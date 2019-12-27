New Orleans Saints working out WR Antonio Brown

Antonio Brown (17) had four catches and a touchdown in one game this season for the New England Patriots, before being released. Photo by Rhona Wise/EPA-EFE

Dec. 27 (UPI) -- The New Orleans Saints brought in wide receiver Antonio Brown for a workout Friday.

Brown posted a photo of a free agent waiver form Friday on his Instagram story. The release of liability form featured the Saints logo and stated that Brown desires to participate in exercises and workouts at the Saints training facility. Brown also posted a video while inside the Saints locker room at the facility.

The star wide receiver teased his next move Thursday, posting "all my fans stay tuned" on his Instagram story. He wrote "back to business" on the post of his waiver form. He also tweeted "the legacy continues."

Brown is likely headed to the commissioner's exempt list until the league completes its investigation into sexual assault allegations made against the star wide receiver, if he signs with a team.

Brown has not been charged with a crime and has denied the accusations. He is not currently on the commissioner's exempt list, but the league previously hinted at the move by saying if Brown was signed by a club "such placement may become appropriate at any time depending on the status of the investigation."

"They've still not completed the investigation," NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said Dec. 11. "Our investigators did [but] I did not meet with Antonio. They have more work to do with following up on that and I'll get an update when they have more information."

Players on the commissioner's exempt list are required to remain away from all team activities. Only Goodell has the authority to place players on the list.

The seven-time Pro Bowl selection and four-time All-Pro had 1,297 yards and a league-leading 15 touchdowns on 104 catches in 15 starts during his 2018 campaign with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Brown had four catches for 56 yards and a touchdown in one game for the New England Patriots this season, a Week 2 win against the Miami Dolphins.

Brown, 31, was traded from the Steelers to the Oakland Raiders Sept. 11. The Raiders released Brown before he had an 11-day tenure with the Patriots. Brown played in one game for the Patriots before being released amid sexual assault allegations.

Brown appeared to retire from the NFL in September by tweeting he would "not be playing in the NFL anymore," but has since changed his mind.

The Saints face the Carolina Panthers in their final regular-season game at 1 p.m. EST Sunday at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.