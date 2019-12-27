NFL Draft 2020: What teams need to do in Week 17 to clinch top picks

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell will announce the first player selected in the 2020 NFL Draft on April 23 in Las Vegas. File Photo by Sergio Flores/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 27 (UPI) -- The Cincinnati Bengals already have clinched the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, but several spots in the top five still are up for grabs. Here is what teams must do in Week 17 to improve their draft position.

A logjam of bad teams vying for top-five picks in the first round exists. The Washington Redskins hold the No. 2 slot entering Week 17. The Detroit Lions sit at No. 3 overall, followed by the New York Giants and Miami Dolphins.

A lot of movement is possible from pick No. 2 through pick No. 20 in the first round, as the field of teams with picks in those slots has been decided, but the order is not cemented.

Teams that have clinched Wild Card playoff spots will pick from No. 21 through No. 24. Division champions will pick from No. 25 through No. 28. Conference champions will pick No. 29 and No. 30. Super Bowl teams will pick No. 31 and No. 32.

Simply put, the teams with the worst records have earlier picks in the draft, but tie-breakers exist should teams finish with the same record. Strength of schedule is used in that instance, meaning the team that has an easier strength of schedule, based on the winning percentage of its 16 opponents during the season, will pick earlier than the team with tougher opponents.

No. 1 pick scenarios

Cincinnati Bengals: Clinched pick regardless of Week 17 result

No. 2 pick scenarios

Washington Redskins: Secure pick with loss or Detroit Lions win + New York Giants win + Miami Dolphins win

Detroit Lions: Secure pick with loss + Washington Redskins win

New York Giants: Secure pick with loss + Washington Redskins win + Detroit Lions win

Miami Dolphins: Secure pick with loss + Washington Redskins win + Detroit Lions win + New York Giants win

No. 3 pick scenarios

Detroit Lions: Secure pick with loss + Washington Redskins loss or win + New York Giants win + Miami Dolphins win

New York Giants: Secure pick with loss + Washington Redskins loss + Detroit Lions win

Miami Dolphins: Secure pick with loss + Washington Redskins loss + New York Giants win + Detroit Lions win

Washington Redskins: Secure pick with win + New York Giants loss

No. 4 pick scenarios

Detroit Lions: Secure pick with win + New York Giants loss + Miami Dolphins win or win + New York Giants win + Miami Dolphins loss

New York Giants: Secure pick with loss + Washington Redskins loss + Detroit Lions loss

Miami Dolphins: Secure pick with loss + New York Giants win + Washington Redskins loss + Detroit Lions loss

Washington Redskins: Secure pick with win + Detroit Lions loss + New York Giants win + Miami Dolphins win

No. 5 pick scenarios

Detroit Lions: Secure pick with win + New York Giants loss + Miami Dolphins loss

New York Giants: Secure pick with win + Washington Redskins loss + Detroit Lions loss + Miami Dolphins loss

Miami Dolphins: secure pick with loss + Washington Redskins loss + Detroit Lions loss + New York Giants loss

Washington Redskins: Secure pick with win + Detroit Lions loss + New York Giants win + Miami Dolphins loss

Jacksonville Jaguars: Secure pick with loss + Miami Dolphins win

Projected top-five 2020 NFL Draft order based on betting odds for Week 17

1. Cincinnati Bengals (1-15) vs. Cleveland Browns

2. Washington Redskins (3-13) at Dallas Cowboys

3. Detroit Lions (3-12-1) vs. Green Bay Packers

4. New York Giants (4-12) vs. Philadelphia Eagles

5. Miami Dolphins (4-12) at New England Patriots