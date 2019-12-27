New York Giants defender Markus Golden (44) is the team's first linebacker to record 10 sacks in a season since Lawrence Taylor accomplished the feat in 1990. Photo by Derik Hamilton/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 27 (UPI) -- New York Giants linebacker Markus Golden had some extra cash for the holiday season after earning a $1 million bonus, following a statistical correction.

Golden had an incentive in his contract that stipulated he would receive $1 million if he registered at least 10 sacks for the 2019 season. He was initially given credit for a half sack during the Giants' 41-35 win against the Washington Redskins Sunday at FedExField in Landover, Md., pushing his season total to 9.5.

The Elias Sports Bureau announced Thursday that Golden's half sack was changed to a full sack, pushing his season total to 10 and triggering the lucrative contract incentive. The Elias Sports Bureau is the official statistician of the NFL.

"It's always a goal to get double-digit sacks," Golden told reporters. "If you're rushing the passer, you want to get there. It's a status thing -- 9.5 is a big difference than 10.

"It feels good to get it down, get it over with and, like I said, be able to put it out for my kids to be able to keep playing, keep fighting."

Golden is the first Giants player to total at least 10 sacks in a season since 2014 and the first Giants linebacker to register at least 10 sacks since 1990. Golden, 28, also has 65 tackles, 13 tackles for a loss and a fumble return for a touchdown in 15 starts this season.

The second round pick by the Arizona Cardinals in the 2015 NFL Draft had a career-high 12.5 sacks for the Cardinals in 2016 and 2.5 in 2018, after not logging a sack in four games during his 2017 campaign.

Golden signed a one-year contract with the Giants this off-season.

The Giants next host the Philadelphia Eagles at 4:25 p.m. EST Sunday at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. With a victory, New York would knock the Eagles out of first place in the NFC East and the NFL Playoffs.