Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Elbert Dubenion, a star wide receiver during the Buffalo Bills' run of consecutive AFL championships, has died at age 86.

Dubenion died Thursday, exactly 55 years after the Bills won their first American Football League title. He had been battling the effects of Parkinson's and Alzheimer's diseases for the last several years.

"We express our deepest condolences to the family and friends of former Buffalo Bill Elbert 'Golden Wheels' Dubenion who passed [Thursday]," the Bills tweeted.

Dubenion was a 14th round pick by the Cleveland Browns in the 1958 NFL Draft. The Bluffton product was released by the Browns before signing with the Bills and playing in the AFL. He had 752 yards and seven touchdowns in his first season with the Bills.

He recorded 1,139 yards and 10 touchdowns during his Pro Bowl 1964 campaign with the Bills. Dubenion led the league with 27.1 yards per catch that season.

Dubenion was born in Griffin, Ga. He was enshrined into the Buffalo Bills' Wall of Fame in 1995. He served as a scout for the Miami Dolphins and Atlanta Falcons after his playing career.

Dubenion's 5,294 receiving yards and 35 receiving touchdowns rank fourth in Bills history.