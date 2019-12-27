Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Quinn (L) and general manager Thomas Dimitroff (R) are under contract through the 2022 season. File Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Coach Dan Quinn and general manager Thomas Dimitroff will keep their jobs with the Atlanta Falcons for the 2020 season.

Falcons owner Arthur Blank announced Thursday that Quinn and Dimitroff will return next season, despite the team's 6-9 record entering Week 17. Blank also announced that Quinn and Dimitroff will now report directly to Falcons president and CEO Rich McKay, while Blank will retain oversight of the football operation. McKay will report to Blank.

"Over the last two seasons our results on the field have not met our standard or the expectations of our fans," Blank said. "I understand our fans' disappointment and frustration because I've felt every bit of it as well. That said, our focus must be on giving our franchise the best opportunity to win next year and beyond.

"I have long believed that continuity in leadership is very important across all our businesses and the football team is no different in that regard."

Raheem Morris was also named Falcons defensive coordinator Thursday. Quinn took over defensive play-calling duties for the Falcons after the team fired Marquand Manuel at the end of the 2018 season. He distributed play-calling duties this season to Morris and linebackers coach Jeff Ulbrich.

The Falcons had a 1-7 start but have gone 5-2 in the second half of the season. Quinn and Dimitroff are signed through the 2022 season.

"After weighing several factors, including our team's statistical turnaround and our players' focus and effort the second half of the season, I feel the decision to retain Thomas and Dan, with Rich providing close day-to-day oversight of the football operation, will provide the timeliest route for the Atlanta Falcons to return to contention in 2020 and beyond," Blank said.

Quinn, 49, posted an 8-8 record in 2015, his first season with the Falcons. He led the team to an 11-5 record and Super Bowl appearance the following season.

The Falcons went 10-6 in 2017, but have had a losing record in each of the last two seasons. Quinn owns a 42-37 record in 79 games as Falcons coach. He previously worked as the defensive coordinator for the Seattle Seahawks before being hired by Atlanta. Quinn also had tenures at the University of Florida, New York Jets, Miami Dolphins, San Francisco 49ers, Hofstra, the Virginia Military Institute and William & Mary.

The Falcons finish the 2019 season with an NFC South matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 1 p.m. EST Sunday at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla.