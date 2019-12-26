Washington QB Jacob Eason declares for 2020 NFL Draft

Former Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Jacob Eason transferred to Washington in 2018 after spending the last two seasons at Georgia. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 26 (UPI) -- Washington Huskies quarterback Jacob Eason, one of the top-rated prospects at his position in the upcoming draft class, announced Thursday on social media that he will forgo his senior season and enter the 2020 NFL Draft.

"Playing this season for the University of Washington has been one of the greatest experiences of my life," Eason wrote in a statement on Twitter. "UW has given me an incredible opportunity to develop as a football player and a person, and I am forever grateful and honored to be a Husky.

"After contemplating my future with my family and coaches, I have decided to forego my 5th year of college and enter the 2020 NFL Draft. The opportunity to play quarterback in the NFL has been a lifelong dream, and my heart is set on the challenge ahead."

Eason recorded 3,132 yards, 23 touchdowns and eight interceptions this season. He finished his final collegiate game by throwing for 210 yards and a touchdown in the Huskies' upset win over No. 19 Boise State in the Las Vegas Bowl on Saturday.

Eason competed against Jake Haener for Washington's starting quarterback job in preseason camp and ultimately earned the spot before the season. The Huskies will have a new head coach in Jimmy Lake and a new offensive coordinator next year after former coach Chris Petersen announced he was stepping down earlier this month.

Eason spent the 2016 and 2017 seasons at Georgia but lost his starting job following a knee injury in 2017. He later transferred to Washington in 2018 and sat out one season.