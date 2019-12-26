Oakland Raiders RB Josh Jacobs undergoes surgery for leg infection

Oakland Raiders running back Josh Jacobs is expected to play in Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 26 (UPI) -- Oakland Raiders rookie running back Josh Jacobs underwent a surprise Christmas Day surgery for a leg infection, the team announced Thursday.

Jacobs posted multiple pictures to his Instagram account while in the hospital Wednesday night, including one that showed a wrap on his leg. On Thursday, he revealed that it wasn't a football injury, saying he "just had an infection."

The Raiders later released a statement Thursday, clarifying that Jacobs had a skin infection.

"Josh Jacobs woke up with discomfort in his leg on Wednesday and he was evaluated and treated for a superficial skin infection," the statement said.

Jacobs missed two of the Raiders' last three games because of a shoulder injury. Oakland head coach Jon Gruden told reporters Thursday the procedure has nothing to do with the tailback's availability for Sunday's matchup against the Denver Broncos.

"I don't study social media so I wasn't aware of any of his social posts," Gruden said. "But what I do know is he has a skin infection and that will have nothing to do with his playing status. His shoulder is the issue and we're anxious to see how he is [Friday].

"Unfortunately, he does have a skin infection and that, I think, will be OK, but it's the shoulder. It's been the shoulder, it is the shoulder and that's the area that we've got to take a good look at."

Jacobs, one of the leading candidates for AFC Offensive Rookie of the Year, ranks eighth in the NFL with 1,150 rushing yards this season despite missing two games.