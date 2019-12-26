Atlanta Falcons rookie CB Jordan Miller handed four-game suspension for PEDs

Dec. 26 (UPI) -- Atlanta Falcons rookie cornerback Jordan Miller was suspended for four games after violating the league's policy on performance-enhancing substances.

Miller's suspension, which was announced Thursday, begins immediately for the Falcons' Week 17 finale against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and will run through the first three games of the 2020 regular season.

The Falcons selected Miller in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL Draft out of Washington. He appeared in 10 games this season and recorded four total tackles and one fumble recovery.

Miller was inactive for the Falcons' Week 16 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. He served in a reserve role this year, seeing action on only 24 defensive snaps and 93 on special teams.

In his final season at the University of Washington, Miller tallied 26 tackles, two interceptions, two forced fumbles and six passes defensed. He helped guide the Huskies to the Rose Bowl and a win in the Pac-12 title game.

The Falcons (6-9) will travel to play the Buccaneers (7-8) on Sunday at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.