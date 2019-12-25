Seahawks RB Marshawn Lynch gives 15-second news conference after re-signing

Former Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch (24) scored three touchdowns in six games during his 2018 season, before missing 10 games due to a groin injury. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 25 (UPI) -- Marshawn Lynch isn't just bringing his bruising running style back to the Seattle Seahawks after re-signing with the team out of retirement. He is also bringing back his legendary news conferences.

Lynch, 33, re-signed with the Seahawks Tuesday. The five-time Pro Bowl selection was known for his brief, repetitive and often strange responses when asked questions by the media throughout his career.

His most-recent news conference lasted 15 seconds. Lynch walked off the stage after speaking 24 words, but never answered a question Tuesday at the Seahawks practice facility.

"Welcome back," a reporter said.

"Appreciate it. Thank you. Yep," Lynch responded.

"What brought you back this time," a reporter asked.

"Happy holidays," Lynch responded. "Merry New Year. Y'all have a great day. It's a great feeling to be back. Thank you."

Lynch then walked away from the podium.

The veteran running back joined the team after injuries to starter Chris Carson and backup running backs C.J. Prosise and Rashaad Penny. Lynch last played in 2018 for the Oakland Raiders. He played for the Seahawks from 2010 through 2015 before a brief retirement. Lynch came out of retirement for the first time in 2017 and was traded to Oakland.

The 2012 All-Pro had 376 yards and three scores on 90 carries for the Seahawks in 2018, before missing 10 games due to a groin injury.

Seattle also signed free agent running back Robert Turbin, who played for the team from 2012 through 2014. The Seahawks host the San Francisco 49ers in a game that will decide the NFC West champion at 8:20 p.m. EST Sunday at CenturyLink Field in Seattle.