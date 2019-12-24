Dec. 24 (UPI) -- Two spots still are up for grabs in the 2019 NFL playoffs, while several teams will jockey for home field advantage and first-round byes entering the final week of the regular season.
NFL MVP candidate Lamar Jackson has led the Baltimore Ravens to the No. 1 seed in the AFC. The Ravens have clinched a first-round bye and home field advantage throughout the postseason and have nothing to play for in Week 17. Jackson and several key players will sit out in Week 17 to avoid injury.
The New England Patriots sit as the No. 2 seed in the AFC, but can lose their first-round bye if they fall to the Miami Dolphins and the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 17.
The Ravens won the AFC North, while the Patriots won the AFC East. The Houston Texans -- the AFC South champions -- are the No. 4 seed entering Week 17. The Chiefs won the AFC West and are currently the No. 3 seed in the AFC.
The Buffalo Bills have clinched a Wild Card spot in the AFC playoff picture. The Tennessee Titans hold the final Wild Card spot, but can still miss the playoffs if several scenarios unfold.
No team has clinched a first-round bye in the NFC.
The Green Bay Packers and New Orleans Saints are the only NFC teams with division titles entering Week 17. The Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers have clinched spots in the postseason, but will face-off Sunday for the NFC West title. The Philadelphia Eagles lead the NFC East and currently hold the No. 4 seed entering Week 17, but still could miss the playoffs.
The Minnesota Vikings have clinched a Wild Card spot and hold the No. 6 seed entering Sunday's slate of games.
Clinched spots
AFC: Baltimore Ravens, Houston Texans, Kansas City Chiefs, New England Patriots, Buffalo Bills
NFC: Green Bay Packers, New Orleans Saints, Minnesota Vikings, San Francisco 49ers, Seattle Seahawks
Bubble teams
AFC: Oakland Raiders, Pittsburgh Steelers, Tennessee Titans
NFC: Dallas Cowboys, Philadelphia Eagles
What they need to do
AFC
Chiefs: Clinch first-round bye with win + Patriots loss
Patriots: Clinch first-round bye with win/tie or Chiefs loss/tie
Raiders: Make playoffs with win + Steelers loss + Colts win + Bears or Lions or Chargers or Patriots win/tie
Steelers: Make playoffs with win + Titans loss/tie or tie + Titans loss or Titans loss + Colts win + Raiders loss/tie or Titans loss + Colts win + Vikings win + Packers win + Chiefs win + Dolphins win
Titans: Make playoffs with win or tie + Steelers loss/tie or Steelers loss + Colts loss/tie
NFC
Cowboys: Clinch NFC East/makes playoffs with win + Eagles loss
Packers: Clinch first-round bye with win or Saints loss or tie + 49ers loss or tie + Saints tie; Clinch home-field advantage throughout playoffs with win + 49ers loss/tie or tie + 49ers loss + Saints loss/tie
Saints: Clinch first-round bye with win + Packers loss/tie or win + 49ers loss/tie or tie + Packers loss or tie + 49ers loss or 49ers loss + Packers win/tie; Clinch home-field advantage throughout playoffs with win + Packers loss/tie + 49ers loss/tie or tie + Packers loss + 49ers loss
Eagles: Clinch NFC East/makes playoffs with win/tie or Cowboys loss/tie
49ers: Clinch NFC West with win/tie; Clinch first-round bye with win or tie + Packers loss/tie or tie + Saints loss/tie; Clinch home-field advantage throughout playoffs with win or tie + Packers loss/tie + Saints loss/tie
Seahawks: Clinch NFC West with win; Clinch first-round bye with win + Packers loss; Clinch home-field advantage throughout playoffs with win + Packers loss + Saints loss
Missed playoffs
AFC: Cleveland Browns, Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars, Denver Broncos, Los Angeles Chargers, New York Jets, Miami Dolphins, Cincinnati Bengals
NFC: Los Angeles Rams, Chicago Bears, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Carolina Panthers, Arizona Cardinals, Atlanta Falcons, Detroit Lions, New York Giants, Washington Redskins