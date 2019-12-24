Tom Brady (12) and the New England Patriots clinched the AFC East with a win against the Buffalo Bills in Week 16. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo

Ezekiel Elliott (21) and the Dallas Cowboys are currently out of the NFC East playoff picture, but can claim the NFC East title and a postseason spot if they win and the Philadelphia Eagles lose in Week 17. Photo by Ian Halperin/UPI | License Photo

Coach Jon Gruden's Oakland Raiders can make the playoffs if they win, the Pittsburgh Steelers lose, the Tennessee Titans lose, the Indianapolis Colts win and the Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, Los Angeles Chargers or New England Patriots win or tie in Week 17. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 24 (UPI) -- Two spots still are up for grabs in the 2019 NFL playoffs, while several teams will jockey for home field advantage and first-round byes entering the final week of the regular season.

NFL MVP candidate Lamar Jackson has led the Baltimore Ravens to the No. 1 seed in the AFC. The Ravens have clinched a first-round bye and home field advantage throughout the postseason and have nothing to play for in Week 17. Jackson and several key players will sit out in Week 17 to avoid injury.

The New England Patriots sit as the No. 2 seed in the AFC, but can lose their first-round bye if they fall to the Miami Dolphins and the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 17.

The Ravens won the AFC North, while the Patriots won the AFC East. The Houston Texans -- the AFC South champions -- are the No. 4 seed entering Week 17. The Chiefs won the AFC West and are currently the No. 3 seed in the AFC.

The Buffalo Bills have clinched a Wild Card spot in the AFC playoff picture. The Tennessee Titans hold the final Wild Card spot, but can still miss the playoffs if several scenarios unfold.

No team has clinched a first-round bye in the NFC.

The Green Bay Packers and New Orleans Saints are the only NFC teams with division titles entering Week 17. The Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers have clinched spots in the postseason, but will face-off Sunday for the NFC West title. The Philadelphia Eagles lead the NFC East and currently hold the No. 4 seed entering Week 17, but still could miss the playoffs.

The Minnesota Vikings have clinched a Wild Card spot and hold the No. 6 seed entering Sunday's slate of games.

Clinched spots

AFC: Baltimore Ravens, Houston Texans, Kansas City Chiefs, New England Patriots, Buffalo Bills

NFC: Green Bay Packers, New Orleans Saints, Minnesota Vikings, San Francisco 49ers, Seattle Seahawks

Bubble teams

AFC: Oakland Raiders, Pittsburgh Steelers, Tennessee Titans

NFC: Dallas Cowboys, Philadelphia Eagles

What they need to do

AFC

Chiefs: Clinch first-round bye with win + Patriots loss

Patriots: Clinch first-round bye with win/tie or Chiefs loss/tie

Raiders: Make playoffs with win + Steelers loss + Colts win + Bears or Lions or Chargers or Patriots win/tie

Steelers: Make playoffs with win + Titans loss/tie or tie + Titans loss or Titans loss + Colts win + Raiders loss/tie or Titans loss + Colts win + Vikings win + Packers win + Chiefs win + Dolphins win

Titans: Make playoffs with win or tie + Steelers loss/tie or Steelers loss + Colts loss/tie

NFC

Cowboys: Clinch NFC East/makes playoffs with win + Eagles loss

Packers: Clinch first-round bye with win or Saints loss or tie + 49ers loss or tie + Saints tie; Clinch home-field advantage throughout playoffs with win + 49ers loss/tie or tie + 49ers loss + Saints loss/tie

Saints: Clinch first-round bye with win + Packers loss/tie or win + 49ers loss/tie or tie + Packers loss or tie + 49ers loss or 49ers loss + Packers win/tie; Clinch home-field advantage throughout playoffs with win + Packers loss/tie + 49ers loss/tie or tie + Packers loss + 49ers loss

Eagles: Clinch NFC East/makes playoffs with win/tie or Cowboys loss/tie

49ers: Clinch NFC West with win/tie; Clinch first-round bye with win or tie + Packers loss/tie or tie + Saints loss/tie; Clinch home-field advantage throughout playoffs with win or tie + Packers loss/tie + Saints loss/tie

Seahawks: Clinch NFC West with win; Clinch first-round bye with win + Packers loss; Clinch home-field advantage throughout playoffs with win + Packers loss + Saints loss

Missed playoffs

AFC: Cleveland Browns, Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars, Denver Broncos, Los Angeles Chargers, New York Jets, Miami Dolphins, Cincinnati Bengals

NFC: Los Angeles Rams, Chicago Bears, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Carolina Panthers, Arizona Cardinals, Atlanta Falcons, Detroit Lions, New York Giants, Washington Redskins