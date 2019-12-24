Baltimore Ravens' Lamar Jackson gifts offensive linemen Rolex watches

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) was selected to his first Pro Bowl this season. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 24 (UPI) -- Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, the NFL MVP front-runner, surprised his offensive linemen with Rolex watches on Christmas Eve.

Jackson, who was selected to his first Pro Bowl this season, greeted each of his teammates with the expensive watches in the locker room Tuesday. Ravens offensive linemen Bradley Bozeman and Ronnie Stanley shared videos of their brand-new timepieces on social media.

"We're really grateful for that guy," Bozeman told reporters Tuesday. "I had a 'Bolex,' the fake Rolex, that costs you about $30. This is by far the nicest watch I have -- by leaps and bounds."

In his first full season as the Ravens' starting quarterback, Jackson has guided Baltimore (13-2) to the best record in the NFL and the first No. 1 seed in franchise history. He became the only player in league history to record 3,000 passing yards and 1,000 rushing yards in a single season.

Jackson's holiday gifts are impressive given he is in the second year of his rookie contract. According to Over the Cap, his base salary of $910,530 ranks 18th on the Ravens.

"It goes to show you the kind of person he is -- giving and caring," Ravens center Patrick Mekari said.

Jackson, who will sit out of the team's regular-season finale, has only been sacked 23 times in 15 games this year. The Ravens will host the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium.