Ravens RB Mark Ingram injures calf, leaves in walking boot

Baltimore Ravens running back Mark Ingram set a franchise record with his 15th touchdown of the season Sunday during a win against the Cleveland Browns. Photo by Kyle Rivas/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 23 (UPI) -- Baltimore Ravens running back Mark Ingram sustained a calf injury Sunday in a Week 16 win against the Cleveland Browns and left the stadium in a walking boot.

Ingram was injured in the fourth quarter of the 31-15 triumph at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland. He had 55 yards on eight carries before leaving with the injury. NFL Network and ESPN reported that Ingram left the stadium in the boot and will have tests on the injury Monday.

"There are no kind of structural issues or anything like that. His calf was cramping," Ravens head coach John Harbaugh told reporters. "We'll just have to see [Monday] to what extent that means. We'll know more [Monday]."

The Ravens (13-2) clinched the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs with Sunday's win, meaning Ingram was already unlikely to play in Week 17. Ingram has 1,018 yards and 10 touchdowns on 202 carries this season and five receiving scores, including one Sunday that gave him a franchise-record 15 touchdowns this season.

The Ravens next host the Pittsburgh Steelers at 4:25 p.m. EST Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore. The Ravens' first-round bye means Ingram will have nearly three weeks to rest before returning to the field on Jan. 11 or Jan. 12.