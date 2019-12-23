Marshawn Lynch to visit Seattle, possibly rejoin Seahawks

Former Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch (24) led the NFL with 25 rushing touchdowns from 2013 through 2014. File Photo by Jim Bryant/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 23 (UPI) -- The Seattle Seahawks are considering a reunion with former star running back Marshawn Lynch.

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll confirmed that Lynch will visit with the Seahawks Monday during an interview on 710 ESPN Seattle.

"[Lynch] will be flying in this morning, and we're going to give him a really good chance to come back and play for us," Carroll said.

Lynch, a five-time Pro Bowl selection, played for the Oakland Raiders in 2017 and 2018, before retiring in April. Lynch, 33, enjoyed the best years of his career with the Seahawks and led the NFL with 25 rushing touchdowns from 2013 through 2014.

Lynch entered the league as the No. 12 overall pick in the 2007 NFL Draft. The California product played for the Buffalo Bills until being traded to Seattle in 2010.

The 2012 All-Pro won a Super Bowl with Seattle in 2014. He ran for 376 yards and three scores in six starts for the Raiders in 2018, before missing the rest of the season due to a groin injury.

The Seahawks are in need of help at the running back position after losing starter Chris Carson and backups Rashaad Penny and C.J. Prosise to season-ending injuries.

Carson and Prosise were injured during the Seahawks' loss to the Arizona Cardinals Sunday in Seattle.

"He's really excited about the chance to do something helping out, and I think it's freaking great if he could get out there and tote the ball for us," Carroll said.

"The circumstances rolled just at this time and he could have four or five games left in him. Maybe that's what we need."

Travis Homer sits atop the Seahawks' depth chart as the only healthy running back. Free agent running back Robert Turbin is also set to visit Seattle Monday.

The Seahawks battle the San Francisco 49ers at 8:20 p.m. EST Sunday at CenturyLink Field in Seattle.