Carolina Panthers interview ex-Packers coach Mike McCarthy for head-coaching job

Former Green Bay Packers head coach Mike McCarthy (R) was fired by the Packers midway through the 2018 season. File Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 23 (UPI) -- After parting ways with Ron Rivera earlier this month, the Carolina Panthers interviewed former Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy for their head-coaching position.

League sources told ESPN and NFL Media on Monday that McCarthy met with Panthers officials after Carolina's 38-6 loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.

The Panthers fired Rivera, who was hired in January 2011, on Dec. 3, two days after a disappointing home loss to the Washington Redskins. After firing Rivera, Panthers owner David Tepper indicated he is searching for offensive-minded coaching candidates who are willing to use analytics.

McCarthy, 56, served as the Packers' head coach for 12-plus seasons before being fired midway through the 2018 campaign. He guided the franchise to a Super Bowl title in 2010 and was praised for his role in developing star quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

RELATED Carolina Panthers fire head coach Ron Rivera after nine seasons

Under McCarthy, the Packers reached the playoffs in eight consecutive seasons (2009-16) before posting back-to-back losing seasons. McCarthy, who spent 2019 away from football, had a 125-77-2 record with the Packers.

In an interview with NFL Media earlier this month, he said he spent the last year studying newer offensive philosophies and analytics.

"I've looked at every team in the league and their commitment to analytics, and football technology and video," McCarthy said. "Because everybody has analytics, but it has to be part of your everyday operation to show up on Sundays."

Perry Fewell has served as the Panthers' interim head coach since Rivera's termination. Carolina (5-10) will play the New Orleans Saints in its regular-season finale Sunday.