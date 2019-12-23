Baltimore Ravens to rest Lamar Jackson, other starters in finale vs. Steelers

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) has guided the team to a 13-2 record this season. The Ravens already clinched the No. 1 seed in the AFC. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 23 (UPI) -- The Baltimore Ravens will rest key starters, including Pro Bowl quarterback and MVP front-runner Lamar Jackson, for Sunday's regular-season finale against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Along with Jackson, running back Mark Ingram, who exited Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns early in the fourth quarter because of a calf injury, will not play against the Steelers.

Ingram suffered a mild to moderate calf strain but is expected to be ready when Baltimore hosts its AFC divisional round opponent in about three weeks. Ravens head coach John Harbaugh called it "good news" for the Pro Bowl tailback.

With Sunday's 31-15 win over the Browns, the Ravens (13-2) clinched the No. 1 seed in the AFC for the first time in franchise history and secured home-field advantage throughout the postseason, meaning this week's contest against the Steelers (8-7) has little importance to Baltimore.

"It was pretty straightforward," Harbaugh told reporters Monday. "It's not a hard decision, really, if you sit back and think about it. It's a solid decision."

In addition to Jackson and Ingram, the Ravens will sit guard Marshal Yanda, safety Earl Thomas and defensive tackle Brandon Williams. NFL teams can list up to seven inactives each game, meaning two other starters could watch from the sideline.

The Ravens will host the Steelers at 4:25 p.m. EST on Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore.