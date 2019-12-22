Saints' Michael Thomas passes Marvin Harrison for NFL catch record

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (13) finished with 12 receptions for 136 yards and one touchdown against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. Photo by AJ Sisco/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 22 (UPI) -- New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas shattered Pro Football Hall of Fame wideout Marvin Harrison's single-season reception record in Sunday's win over the Tennessee Titans.

In the fourth quarter against the Titans, Thomas caught his 144th pass of the season to break the single-season mark. Harrison's NFL record of 143 catches stood for 17 years before Sunday's game.

Thomas almost scored a touchdown on the record-setting catch, but his diving attempt fell short of the end zone. He gave the Saints a 10-point lead with a 2-yard touchdown catch a few players later.

Thomas finished with 12 receptions for 136 yards and one score against the Titans. It marked the ninth time this season that the three-time Pro Bowl receiver has caught double-digit passes in a game.

The All-Pro pass-catcher is a possible candidate to become the second receiver ever to win the NFL's Offensive Player of the Year Award. Pro Football Hall of Famer Jerry Rice won the award in 1987 and 1993.

Thomas could also become the first receiver to earn NFL MVP votes since Randy Moss in 1998. On Sunday, he surpassed Moss (5,396) for the most receiving yards through a player's first four seasons in league history.

The Saints beat the Titans 38-28 to draw closer to the San Francisco 49ers in the race for home-field advantage in the NFC. New Orleans (12-3) will play the Carolina Panthers next week.