Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray suffers hamstring injury vs. Seahawks

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray injured his right hamstring on a 4-yard run in the third quarter against the Seattle Seahawks. File Photo by Bruce Gordon/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 22 (UPI) -- Arizona Cardinals rookie quarterback Kyler Murray exited Sunday's 27-13 victory over the Seattle Seahawks with a hamstring injury.

With the Cardinals holding a 17-7 lead, Murray appeared to injure his right hamstring on a 4-yard scamper in the third quarter. On a third-and-12 play, he scrambled to the left and was pushed out of bounds near the Seahawks' sideline.

Murray was seen walking with a slight limp on the sideline and later had his right hamstring wrapped. The team officially ruled the quarterback as questionable to return, but the first-overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft never made it back on the field.

Brett Hundley replaced Murray and completed 4-of-9 passes for 49 yards, while adding 35 rushing yards on six carries. He guided the Cardinals on a late touchdown drive in the fourth quarter to clinch the win.

Prior to his injury, Murray completed 11-of-18 throws for 118 yards and a touchdown. He contributed 40 rushing yards on six carries.

Murray previously was listed with a hamstring injury in Week 13 but didn't miss any time. The Cardinals (5-9-1) will close the season against the Los Angeles Rams next Sunday.