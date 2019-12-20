Steelers cut Kameron Kelly after terroristic threat charges

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Kameron Kelly (29) had 17 tackles and one interception in 14 games this season. Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 20 (UPI) -- The Pittsburgh Steelers cut Kameron Kelly Friday, after the safety was arrested and charged with making terroristic threats.

Kelly was arrested early Friday morning outside of a bar in the south side of Pittsburgh. He was charged with two counts of making the threats and one count of resisting arrest.

The Steelers promoted safety Marcus Allen to the 53-man active roster after waiving Kelly. The 23-year-old defensive back had 15 tackles, an interception and a pass defensed in 14 games this season for the Steelers.

According to court documents obtained by ESPN, USA Today and the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, Kelly was allegedly upset about his music selection being skipped on a jukebox at the bar and threatened to knock out a bar employee. Pittsburgh police removed Kelly from the bar and told him not to re-enter.

The complaint states that an officer accidentally stepped on a woman's foot in the process of making the arrest. Kelly allegedly claimed she was "his girl" and "aggressively approached" the officer before threatening to harm him.

Kelly then resisted arrest and was punched in the face during the struggle. He was taken to a hospital to be treated for a split lip, according to the report.

Pennsylvania law specifies that terroristic threats exist if a person communicates a threat (directly or indirectly) to: commit any crime of violence with intent to terrorize another; cause evacuation of a building, place of assembly or facility of public transportation; or otherwise cause serious public inconvenience or cause terror or serious public inconvenience with reckless disregard of the risk of causing such terror or inconvenience.

Kelly signed with the Steelers as a free agent April 8. He had a season-high six tackles in Week 1 and had his first career interception in Week 5. Kelly played at San Diego State before signing with the Dallas Cowboys in 2018 as an undrafted free agent, but was released before the season. Kelly also played for the Alliance of American Football's San Diego Fleet.

The Steelers take on the Baltimore Ravens at 1 p.m. EST Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore.