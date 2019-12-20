Dec. 20 (UPI) -- A three-part documentary series about former New England Patriots star and convicted murderer Aaron Hernandez will be on Netflix Jan. 15.

Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez features exclusive courtroom footage, Hernandez's phone calls from prison and interviews from people who knew Hernandez and Odin Lloyd, the man Hernandez was convicted of killing in 2013.

"As a gifted young football athlete from Bristol, Conn., Aaron Hernandez had capitalized rapidly on his promise, playing for a top tier college program before being drafted into the National Football League at the age of 20," Netflix said in a description of the series. "But in 2013, fresh off of a newly inked five-year, $40 million contract with the New England Patriots, Hernandez would become a household name for the most infamous murder case involving an American athlete since O.J. Simpson.

Netflix released a trailer for the documentary series Friday.

"From the studio that brought you Making a Murderer and Evil Genius, witness the rise and fall of the infamous athlete Aaron Hernandez," Netflix tweeted. "How can someone who had everything throw it all away?"

Hernandez died while in prison in 2017. He was 27. The fourth-round pick in the 2010 NFL Draft played three seasons for the Patriots. He signed a five-year, $40 million contract with the Patriots in 2012. Hernandez was convicted in 2015. He was serving a life sentence when he was found dead in his cell.

"Hernandez's trials for the brutal killing of Odin Lloyd and two Boston-area men yielded a Pandora's box of secrets: a tumultuous and often abusive upbringing, a growing fascination with gang life, and other discoveries that painted a maelstrom of motivations behind his violent behavior," Netflix said.

Geno McDermott directed the series, while Terry Leonard was the producer.