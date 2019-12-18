Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) set an NFL record for the most rushing yards in a single season for a quarterback in a win against the New York Jets Thursday in Baltimore. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 18 (UPI) -- Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson tied an NFL record by being named Week 15 AFC Offensive Player of the Week Wednesday, earning the honor for the fifth time in 2019.

The NFL MVP frontrunner also earned the honor in Week 1, Week 9, Week 10 and Week 12. Jackson's five wins in 2019 are tied for the most in a single season. New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady won the honor five times during his 2007 MVP campaign. Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton won the honor five times during his 2015 MVP campaign.

Brady and Newton also both reached -- and lost -- the Super Bowl during their respective MVP campaigns.

Jackson completed 65.2 percent of his throws for 212 yards and five touchdowns in the Ravens' Week 15 win against the New York Jets. He also had 86 rushing yards and broke the NFL record for rushing yards by a quarterback in a single season.

The Ravens (12-2) are on a 10-game winning streak. Jackson, 22, has completed 66.2 percent of his throws for 2,889 yards, 33 touchdowns and six interceptions in 14 starts this season. He also has 1,103 yards and seven touchdowns on 159 rushing attempts.

Jackson would be the youngest MVP in NFL history if he claims the honor in February.

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees won NFC Offensive Player of the Week for Week 15. Brees passed for 307 yards and four touchdowns in the Saints' 34-7 win against the Indianapolis Colts. Brees also passed Peyton Manning for the most career passing touchdowns in NFL history during the Saints' win.

Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White was AFC Defensive Player of the Week for Week 15. White had four tackles, two interceptions and a tackle for a loss in the Bills' 17-10 win against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson got the nod as NFC Defensive Player of the Week. Peterson had seven tackles, three passes defensed and an interception in the Cardinals' 38-24 win against the Cleveland Browns.

Houston Texans defensive end Angelo Blackson was named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week after blocking a field goal during a 24-21 win against the Tennessee Titans. Minnesota Vikings kicker Dan Bailey won NFC Special Teams Player of the Week. Bailey made four field goals and three extra point attempts in the Vikings' 39-10 win against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Jackson also led all players in voting for the 2020 Pro Bowl. Brees and White also made the Pro Bowl cut. Peterson failed to make the Pro Bowl for the first time in his career, ending a streak of eight consecutive selections.