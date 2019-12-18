Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson has completed 67.8 percent of his throws for 3,668 yards, 26 touchdowns and 11 interceptions this season. Photo by AJ Sisco/UPI | License Photo

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson has 28 touchdowns and just five interceptions in 14 starts this season. Photo by Derik Hamilton/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 20 (UPI) -- Lamar Jackson has set the football world ablaze with his MVP-worthy 2019 campaign, but he isn't the only quarterback powering fantasy football teams into championship week.

There are plenty of elite options with great matchups in Week 16. There are also some midrange quarterbacks who have great matchups, complicating your final lineup decisions. My top 20 quarterback rankings can help make those decisions easier.

Remember to make your lineup decisions based on a combination of factors: recent production, player skill level, role in offense and matchup.

Russell Wilson, Lamar Jackson, Deshaun Watson, Patrick Mahomes and Matt Ryan top my Week 16 fantasy football quarterback rankings, based on those factors.

Drew Brees, Jameis Winston, Ryan Tannehill, Ryan Fitzpatrick and Aaron Rodgers round out my top-10 options for Week 16.

Here are some of my favorite players in this week's top 20 quarterback rankings:

TOP SHELF

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson would likely be the MVP frontrunner if not for Lamar Jackson's record-breaking season. Wilson is completing a career-high 67.4 percent of his throws and has 28 touchdowns against just five interceptions. The Seahawks star just passed for 286 yards and two scores in a win against the Carolina Panthers and should post better numbers in this matchup.

This week he faces an Arizona Cardinals defense allowing the most fantasy points per game to quarterbacks. The Cardinals have also allowed a league-high 24 passing scores and 4,297 passing yards to quarterbacks. You are in for a show if you have Wilson on your team, as he is my top quarterback for Week 16. Best of luck if you are facing Wilson in your league title game.

Houston Texans star Deshaun Watson is my No. 3 quarterback for Week 16. Watson has thrown multiple touchdown passes in three of his last four games. This week he faces a Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense tied for allowing the seventh-most fantasy points per game to quarterbacks. Watson should have a huge game, helping lift your fantasy football squad to a title.

SNEAKY PLAYS

Atlanta Falcons star Matt Ryan has thrown multiple touchdown passes in three consecutive games entering a Week 16 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars. I have Ryan as my No. 5 option this week. The Jaguars are allowing the 11th-most fantasy points per game to quarterbacks. I expect Ryan to throw for close to 300 passing yards and throw multiple touchdowns, while leading the Falcons -- and possibly your fantasy team -- to a Week 16 win.

Jameis Winston is my No. 7 quarterback for Week 16. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers gunslinger has had back-to-back performances with four touchdown passes entering a matchup against the Houston Texans. The Texans are allowing the third-most fantasy points per game to quarterbacks. I expect Winston to throw at least three touchdown passes here. He should be started in all leagues.

LONGSHOTS

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton is one of those players who you don't want to start in a fantasy football championship, but is worth a shot if you are desperate at the position. I have Dalton as my No. 14 option for Week 16, landing in fringe QB1 territory in deeper leagues. Dalton is set to face the Miami Dolphins, a defense allowing the fifth-most fantasy points per game to quarterbacks. The Dolphins have also allowed the second-most passing scores in the NFL. Dalton should find the end zone at least twice in this matchup between terrible teams.

Denver Broncos rookie Drew Lock should probably stay away from your lineup in the fantasy football championship, but if you are desperate he is worth a look. Lock has thrown multiple touchdown passes in two of his three starts. He is set to take on a Detroit Lions defense allowing the fourth-most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks. The Lions have also allowed the second-most passing yards to quarterbacks. Lock is my No. 17 option for Week 16.

Week 16 fantasy football quarterback rankings

1. Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks vs. ARI

2. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens at CLE

3. Deshaun Watson, Houston Texans at TB

4. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs at CHI

5. Matt Ryan, Atlanta Falcons vs. JAX

6. Drew Brees, New Orleans Saints at TEN

7. Jameis Winston, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. HOU

8. Ryan Tannehill, Tennessee Titans vs. NO

9. Ryan Fitzpatrick, Miami Dolphins vs. CIN

10. Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers at MIN

11. Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals at SEA

12. Philip Rivers, Los Angeles Chargers vs. OAK

13. Carson Wentz, Philadelphia Eagles vs. DAL

14. Andy Dalton, Cincinnati Bengals at MIA

15. Gardner Minshew, Jacksonville Jaguars at ATL

16. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys at PHI

17. Drew Lock, Denver Broncos vs. DET

18. Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings vs. GB

19. Tom Brady, New England Patriots vs. BUF

20. Jacoby Brissett, Indianapolis Colts vs. CAR