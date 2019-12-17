NFL season highlights

License Photo Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill falls into the end zone for a touchdown against the Denver Broncos at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., on December 15. The Chiefs defeated the Broncos 23-3. Photo by Kyle Rivas/UPI |

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes looks for an open receiver against the Broncos. Photo by Kyle Rivas/UPI | License Photo

A Chiefs fan dressed as a yeti watches the game against the Broncos. Photo by Kyle Rivas/UPI | License Photo

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (R) drives up the field against Denver. Photo by Kyle Rivas/UPI | License Photo

License Photo Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott scores on a 3-yard run against the Los Angeles Rams at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on December 15. The Cowboys defeated the Rams 44-21. Photo by Ian Halperin/UPI |

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff looks to throw against the Cowboys. Photo by Ian Halperin/UPI | License Photo

Elliott rushes against the Rams. Photo by Ian Halperin/UPI | License Photo

License Photo Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (L) runs up the middle for a 6-yard gain with Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt in pursuit during the fourth quarter at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh on December 15. The Bills defeated the Steelers 17-10. Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI |

Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White (C) celebrates his interception against the Steelers in the first quarter. Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

Bills free safety Jordan Poyer (L) chases down Steelers running back James Conner and stops him for no gain in the second quarter. Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

License Photo Minnesota Vikings receiver Bisi Johnson is tackled by Los Angeles Chargers Drue Tranquill (L) and Casey Haward Jr. at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, Calif., on December 15. The Vikings defeated the Chargers 39-10. Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI |

Vikings receiver Irv Smith Jr scores in the first quarter guarded by the Chargers' Derwin James Jr. Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI | License Photo

License Photo Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan scrambles for yardage in the second quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., on December 15. The Falcons defeated the 49ers 29-22. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI |

Falcons running back Devonta Freeman is tackled by 49ers defensive back Emmanuel Moseley. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

Side judge Jeff Lamberth throws a flag for holding as Freeman runs around the 49ers in the fourth quarter. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

A fumble bounces on the 5 yard line as 49ers Deebo Samuel can't handle a lateral on the final play against the Falcons. The Falcons scored a touchdown on the play. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Willie Snead runs past New York Jets cornerback Nate Hairston in the first quarter at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore on December 12. The Ravens defeated the Jets 42-21. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo

License Photo Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson runs the ball in the 3rd quarter against New York Jets at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore on December 12, 2019. Jackson has 1,103 rushing yards this season, the most by a quarterback in NFL history. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI |

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Marquise Brown (L) and Ravens running back Mark Ingram celebrate with fans after scoring a touchdown against the New York Jets in the 3rd quarter at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore on December 12, 2019. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo

Baltimore Ravens tight end Hayden Hurst breaks through New York Jets in the first quarter at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore on December 12, 2019. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz throws the ball during the first half against the New York Giants at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on December 9, 2019. The Eagles won 23-17. Photo by Derik Hamilton/UPI | License Photo

License Photo New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning made his first start since Week 2 against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on December 9, 2019. Photo by Derik Hamilton/UPI |

Philadelphia Eagles running back Boston Scott runs the ball past New York Giants outside linebackers Alec Ogletree (47) and David Mayo (55) during the second half at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on December 9, 2019. Photo by Derik Hamilton/UPI | License Photo

New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning throws the ball during the second half against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on December 9, 2019. Photo by Derik Hamilton/UPI | License Photo

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara slips past San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans on December 8, 2019. The 49ers defeated the Saints 48-46 with a field goal as time expired. Photo by AJ Sisco/UPI | License Photo

New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton talks with an official during the game with San Francisco 49ers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans on December 8, 2019. Photo by AJ Sisco/UPI | License Photo

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees gestures at the line during the game with the San Francisco 49ers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans on December 8, 2019. Photo by AJ Sisco/UPI | License Photo

With seconds left on the clock San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle picks up 39 yards and a face mask penalty on New Orleans Saints free safety Marcus Williams at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans on December 8, 2019. Photo by AJ Sisco/UPI | License Photo

New England Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs clash at the line in the second quarter at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass., on December 8, 2019. The Chiefs defeated at the Patriots 23-16. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo

Kansas City Chiefs running back Darwin Thompson is chased down by New England Patriots defensive end Keionta Davis on a reception in the second quarter at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts on December 8, 2019. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes gives a face mask penalty to New England Patriots middle linebacker Kyle Van Noy in the fourth quarter at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts on December 8, 2019. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady heads off the field at the end of the game at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts on December 8, 2019. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver David Moore catches a 60-yard touchdown pass from Russell Wilson during the third quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at CenturyLink Field on December 2, 2019 in Seattle. The Seahawks beat the Vikings 37-30. Photo by Jim Bryant/UPI | License Photo

A Seattle Seahawks fan celebrates a 60 yard touchdown pass to during the third quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at CenturyLink Field on December 2, 2019 in Seattle. Photo by Jim Bryant/UPI | License Photo

Seattle Seahawks outside linebacker K.J. Wright upends Minnesota Vikings fullback C.J. Ham during the first quarter at CenturyLink Field on December 2, 2019 in Seattle. Photo by Jim Bryant/UPI | License Photo

Minnesota Vikings tight end Irv Smith stiff arms Seattle Seahawks outside linebacker K.J. Wright while trying to gain additional yardage during the first quarter at CenturyLink Field on December 2, 2019 in Seattle. Photo by Jim Bryant/UPI | License Photo

Cincinnati Bengals half back Joe Mixon fights to break free from New York Jets Maurice Canada during the first half at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati on December 1, 2019. The Bengals defeated the Jets 22-6. Photo by John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Stanley Morgan celebrates after they defeating the New York Jets at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati on December 1, 2019. Photo by John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo

Buccaneers receiver Mike Evans catches the ball against the Jacksonville Jaguars at the TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fla., on December 1, 2019. The reception was called back because the receiver landed out of bounds.The Buccaneers defeated the Jaguars 28-11. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo

Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Wilson (L) hands off to running back Peyton Barber (25) for a short gain during the first quarter as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers play the Jacksonville Jaguars at the TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fla., on December 1, 2019. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin during the third quarter of their game against the Cleveland Browns at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh on December 1, 2019. The Steelers defeated the Browns 20-13. Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Benny Snell dodges Cleveland Browns linebacker Tae Davis (51) for a gain of four yards in the third quarter at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh on December 1, 2019. Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Devlin Hodges talks with the media after the Steelers win over the Cleveland Browns at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh on December 1, 2019. Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker punches a 34-yard field goal with three seconds remaining in the fourth quarter for a 20-17 NFL win over the San Francisco 49ers at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore on December 1, 2019. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

San Francisco 49ers running back Tevin Coleman runs for a first down against Baltimore Ravens defenders Matt Judon and Marcus Peters during the first half of a game at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore on December 1, 2019. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

Baltimore Ravens Lamar Jackson celebrates after touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams at the United Airlines Coliseum in Los Angeles on November 25, 2019. The Ravens defeated the Rams 45-6. Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI | License Photo

Baltimore Ravens Willie Snead scores against the Los Angeles Rams' Marqui Christian at the United Airlines Coliseum in Los Angeles on November 25, 2019. Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI | License Photo

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo throws with Green Bay Packers linebacker Kyler Fackrell hanging onto him in the second quarter at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., on November 24, 2019. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

San Francisco 49ers running back Tevin Coleman holds off Green Bay Packers defensive back Ibraheim Campbell in the first quarter at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., on November 24, 2019. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady throws a pass in the fourth quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass., on November 24, 2019. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo

New England Patriots running back Sony Michel is tackled by a bunch of Dallas Cowboys defenders in the third quarter at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass., on November 24, 2019. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo

New Orleans Saints defensive end Marcus Davenport sacks Carolina Panthers quarterback Kyle Allen late in the fourth quarter at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans on November 24, 2019. Photo by AJ Sisco/UPI | License Photo

New England Patriots wide receiver N'Keal Harry pulls in a touchdown reception while covered by Dallas Cowboys cornerback Byron Jones in the first quarter at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass., on November 24, 2019. The Patriots defeated the Cowboys 13-9. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo

New Orleans Saints tight end Jared Cook snags a Drew Brees pass behind Carolina Panthers cornerback Javien Elliott at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans on November 24, 2019. The Saints defeated the Panthers 34-31 with a field goal as time expired. Photo by AJ Sisco/UPI | License Photo

New Orleans Saints running back Latavius Murray goes 26 yards for a touchdown against the Carolina Panthers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans on November 24, 2019. Photo by AJ Sisco/UPI | License Photo

Pittsburgh Steelers Tevin Jones (14) can't make the catch under pressure from Cincinnati Bengals Darqueze Dennard (21) during the second half of play at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati on November 24, 2019. Photo by John Sommers II /UPI | License Photo

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver James Washington celebrates his touchdown against the Cincinnati Bengals during the second half at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati on November 24, 2019. The Steelers defeated the Bengals 16-10. Photo by John Sommers II /UPI | License Photo

Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky scores a touchdown against the New York Giants during the second half of their game at Soldier Field in Chicago on November 24, 2019. Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski/UPI | License Photo

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) walks out from the tunnel before a game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on November 24, 2019. The Seahawks defeated the Eagles 17-9. Photo by Derik Hamilton/UPI | License Photo

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz runs the ball during the second half against the Seattle Seahawks at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on November 24, 2019. The Seahawks won 17-9. Photo by Derik Hamilton/UPI | License Photo

Seattle Seahawks running back Rashaad Penny runs the ball up field for a touchdown during the second half against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on November 24, 2019. The Seahawks won 17-9. Photo by Derik Hamilton/UPI | License Photo

Chicago Bears running back Tarik Cohen runs with the ball past New York Giants linebacker Oshane Ximines during the first half at Soldier Field in Chicago on November 24, 2019. Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski/UPI | License Photo

New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard (87) is tackled by Chicago Bears cornerback Kyle Fuller (23) during the first half at Soldier Field in Chicago on November 24, 2019. Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski/UPI | License Photo

New York Jets Tom Compton (77) celebrates after Sam Darnold (8) dives into the end zone for rushing touchdown in the first half against the Oakland Raiders at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., on November 24, 2019. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Oakland Raiders Darren Waller (83) can't hang on to a pass in the first half against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., on November 24, 2019. The Jets defeated the Raiders 34-3. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Ryan Finley throws under pressure from the Pittsburgh Steelers Bud Dupree (48) during the first half of play at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati on November 24, 2019. Photo by John Sommers II /UPI | License Photo

Rams running back Malcolm Brown scores in the fourth quarter against the three Bears at the United Airlines Coliseum in Los Angeles on Nov. 17, 2019. The Rams defeated the Bears 17-7. Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI | License Photo

Rams tackle Aaron Donald sacks Bears quarterback Mitchell Turbisky in third quarter action at the United Airlines Coliseum in Los Angeles on Nov. 17, 2019. The Rams defeated the Bears 17-7. Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI | License Photo

San Francisco 49ers running back Jeff Wilson takes a Jimmy Garoppolo pass 25 yards for a game-winning touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., on Nov. 17, 2019. The 49ers defeated the Cardinals 36-26 to go 9-1. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

San Francisco 49ers specialist Richie James (R) puts a hand to the face of Arizona Cardinals defensive back Chris Jones as he returns a fourth quarter kickoff 27 yards at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., on Nov. 17, 2019. The 49ers defeated the Cardinals 36-26 to go 9-1. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

San Francisco 49ers tight end Ross Dwelley dives for the end zone in the second quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., on Nov. 17, 2019. The play was nullified by a penalty. The 49ers defeated the Cardinals 36-26 to go 9-1. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman commits pass interference against Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Christian Kirk in the second quarter at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., on Nov. 17, 2019. The 49ers defeated the Cardinals 36-26 to go 9-1. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

New England Patriots free safety Devin McCourty (32) breaks up a last second Hail Mary during the second half against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on Nov. 17, 2019. The Patriots won 17-10. Photo by Derik Hamilton/UPI | License Photo

New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman makes a catch past Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Avonte Maddox during the first half at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on Nov. 17, 2019. Photo by Derik Hamilton/UPI | License Photo

Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert (88) catches the ball for a touchdown past New England Patriots cornerback Jonathan Jones during the first half at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on Nov. 17, 2019. Photo by Derik Hamilton/UPI | License Photo

Pittsburgh Steelers David DeCastro (66) tackles Cleveland Browns Myles Garrett, starting a bench-clearing brawl with eight seconds left in the game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland on Nov. 14, 2019. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

Cleveland Browns Odell Beckham Jr. makes a catch over Pittsburgh Steelers Steven Nelson in the first half at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland on Nov. 14, 2019. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

Cleveland Browns Baker Mayfield (6) celebrates his one-yard touchdown run against the Pittsburgh Steelers with Odell Beckham Jr. at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland on Nov. 14, 2019. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

Cleveland Browns KhaDarel Hodge hauls in a pass while defended by Pittsburgh Steeler's Mike Hilton in the first half at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland on Nov. 14, 2019. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

Pittsburgh Steelers James Connor runs away from Cleveland Browns Myles Garrett in the first half at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland on Nov. 14, 2019. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw intercepts a pass from Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson during overtime at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., on Nov. 11, 2019. The Seahawks defeated the 49ers 27-24 in overtime. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is grabbed by Seattle Seahawks defensive end Jadeveon Clowney in the fourth quarter at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., on Nov. 11, 2019. The Seahawks defeated the 49ers 27-24 in overtime. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

San Francisco 49ers running back Tevin Coleman is tackled by Seattle Seahawks middle linebacker Bobby Wagner with an assist from a jersey pull in the second quarter at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., on Nov. 11, 2019. The Seahawks defeated the 49ers 27-24 in overtime. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson passes in the first quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., on Nov. 11, 2019. The Seahawks defeated the 49ers 27-24 in overtime. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

Seattle Seahawks kicker Jason Myers boots a 42-yard field goal in overtime to beat the San Francisco 49ers 27-24 at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., on Nov. 11, 2019. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper (19) makes a 22-yard touchdown catch as Minnesota Vikings cornerback Mackensie Alexander (20) defends during their game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Nov. 10, 2019. Photo by Ian Halperin/UPI | License Photo

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) throws a touchdown pass over Dallas Cowboys outside linebacker Leighton Vander Esch (55) during their NFL game AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Sunday, November 10, 2019. Photo by Ian Halperin/UPI | License Photo

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott gets wrapped up by several Minnesota Vikings during their game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Nov. 10, 2019. Photo by Ian Halperin/UPI | License Photo

Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Kris Letang tackles Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Josh Reynolds after a gain of 10 yards and a first down during the fourth quarter of the Steelers' 17-12 win over the Rams at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh on Nov. 10, 2019. Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff receives a backwards pass penalty during the first quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh on Nov. 10, 2019. Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph reaches for a first down, but falls short as Los Angeles Rams inside linebacker Natrez Patrick joins in on the tackle during the second quarter at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh on Nov. 10, 2019. Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage has the ball knocked away by New Orleans Saints defensive back Chauncey Gardner-Johnson (22) at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans on Nov. 10, 2019. Photo by AJ Sisco/UPI | License Photo

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foye Oluokun tackles New Orleans Saints tight end Jared Cook at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans on Nov. 10, 2019. Photo by AJ Sisco/UPI | License Photo

Buffalo Bills John Brown is tackled by Cleveland Browns Greedy Williams at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland on Nov. 10, 2019. The Browns defeated the Bills 19-16. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

Cleveland Browns Nick Chubb is taken down short of the goal line against the Buffalo Bills at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland on Nov. 10, 2019. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is knocked out of bounds by Cleveland Browns Mack Wilson in the first half at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland on Nov. 10, 2019. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is hit by Cleveland Browns Myles Garrett as th releases the ball in the first half at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland on Nov. 10, 2019. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

Oakland Raiders safety Karl Joseph (42) intercepts a pass from Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers intended for Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (R) in the final minute at Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, Calif., on Nov. 7, 2019. The Raiders defeated the Chargers 26-24. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr throws in the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, Calif., on Nov. 7, 2019. The Raiders defeated the Chargers 26-24. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers is sacked for a loss of three yards by Oakland Raiders Clelin Ferrell in the fourth quarter quarter at Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, Calif., on Nov. 7, 2019. The Raiders defeated the Chargers 26-24. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

Los Angeles Chargers Keenan Allen is upended by Oakland Raiders Tahir Whitehead (59) after an eight-yard pass from quarterback Philip Rivers in the third quarter at Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, Calif., on Nov. 7, 2019. The Raiders defeated the Chargers 26-24. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) scrambles to the one yard line over New England Patriots strong safety Duron Harmon (21) during the second half of an NFL game at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland, Sunday, November 3, 2019. Baltimore won 37-20. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) is sacked fo a loss by Baltimore Ravens defensive end Jihad Ward (53) during the second half of an NFL game at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland, Sunday, November 3, 2019. Baltimore won 37-20. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) pulls in a 47 yard pass from QB Matthew Stafford in first quarter as he is defendesd by Oakland Raiders Daryl Worley (20) at the Coliseum in Oakland, California on Sunday, November 3, 2019. The Raiders defeated the Lions 31-24. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

Detroit Lions wide receiver Danny Amendola can't quite reach a pass from quarterback Matthew Stafford in the fourth quarter against the Oakland Raiders at the Coliseum in Oakland, Calif., on Nov. 3, 2019. The Raiders defeated the Lions 31-24. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

Oakland Raiders running back Josh Edwards vaults over a blocker on his way to a 3-yard touchdown in the second quarter against the Detroit Lions at the Coliseum in Oakland, Calif., on Nov 3, 2019. The Raiders defeated the Lions 31-24. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman (11) is tripped up by Baltimore Ravens cornerback Brandon Carr (39) after a first down during the first half at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore on Nov. 3, 2019. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

Baltimore Ravens running back Mark Ingram sprints for a 53-yard first down against the New England Patriots during the first half at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore on Nov. 3, 2019. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver D.K. Metcalf runs for 14 yards as Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive back Jamel Dean makes the tackle in the fourth quarter at CenturyLink Field in Seattle on Nov. 3, 2019. The Seahawks beat the Buccaneers 40-34 in overtime. Photo by Jim Bryant/UPI | License Photo

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson scrambles against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for a 21-yard gain in the fourth quarter at CenturyLink Field in Seattle on Nov. 3, 2019. The Seahawks beat the Buccaneers 40-34 in overtime. Photo by Jim Bryant/UPI | License Photo

Seattle Seahawks defensive back Marquise Blair (27) and strong safety Bradley McDougald (30) knock the ball away from Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans during the fourth quarter at CenturyLink Field in Seattle on Nov. 3, 2019. The Seahawks beat the Buccaneers 40-34 in overtime. Photo by Jim Bryant/UPI | License Photo

Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Taylor III scores a touchdown during fourth quarter action at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, Calif., on Nov. 3, 2019. The Chargers beat the Packers 26-11. Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI | License Photo

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers scores against the Los Angeles Chargers in the fourth quarter at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, Calif., on Nov. 3, 2019. The Chargers defeated the Packers 26-11.Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI | License Photo

Green Bay Packers' running back Aaron Jones (33) is tackled by Los Angeles Chargers Safety Jaylen Watkins in the first quarter at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California on November 3, 2019. Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI | License Photo

Seattle Seahawks tight end Jacob Hollister drives over Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive back Sean Murphy-Bunting for a 1-yard touchdown during the second quarter at CenturyLink Field in Seattle on Nov. 3, 2019. Photo by Jim Bryant/UPI | License Photo

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Mike Hilton (28), cornerback Joe Haden (23) and strong safety Terrell Edmunds (34) tackle Indianapolis Colts tight end Eric Ebron during the fourth quarter of the Steelers' 26-24 win at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh on Nov. 3, 2019. Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Brian Hoyer scrambles up the middle as Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Cameron Sutton makes the tackle in the fourth quarter of the Steelers' 26-24 win at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh on Nov. 3, 2019. Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson almost scores a touchdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the NFL London Series in London on Nov. 3, 2019. The Texans beat the Jaguars 26-3. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

Houston Texans Wide Receiver DeAndre Hopkins celebrates a touchdown in the match against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the NFL London Series in London on Sunday, November 03, 2019.Houston Texans beat the Jacksonville Jaguars 26-3. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo